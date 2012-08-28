Roger Federer tops Donald Young to reach second round of U.S. Open

Some things are predictable, based on history. That would include top-seed Roger Federer's 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 first-round U.S. Open victory over 23-year-old American Donald Young Monday night.

It was not just that Federer is the most accomplished man in Grand Slam tournament history, with a record 17 titles, and currently ranked No. 1. Young, ranked 80th, has been in an awful slump this year, dramatically diminishing possibilities of an upset.

Between February and August, Young lost 17 consecutive matches on the pro tour until he finally beat No. 63 Leonardo Mayer of Argentina last week at Winston-Salem.

Monday night's match, which didn't start until 9:38 p.m. in warm, gusty weather, went very much according to recent form. Though Federer struggled with accuracy on his ground strokes far more than usual, his overwhelming advantage on serve -- and the timeliness of his best shotmaking -- quickly snuffed Young's hopes.

With Young serving to stay on serve at 3-4 in the first set, Federer reeled off eight straight points to close out the set. After Young broke Federer to get back on serve at 2-2 in the second set, Federer won four consecutive games.

There was more of the same in the third, with Young constantly dangling over the precipice of inevitable defeat. That left Federer with a 22-0 night-match record at the Open.

"I enjoyed myself out here on Ashe," Federer said. "It's always a thrill. Donald put up a great fight. He's had a rough year."