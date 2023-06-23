SportsTennis

Rune beats Musetti to reach Queen's Club semifinals

Holger Rune of Denmark celebrates winning a point against Lorenzo Musetti of Italy during their quarterfinal singles tennis match at the Queen's Club tournament in London, Friday, June 23, 2023. Credit: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

LONDON — Second-seeded Holger Rune continued his progress on grass, beating Lorenzo Musetti 6-4, 7-5 to reach the semifinals at the Queen’s Club Championships on Friday.

The Dane, who began the week with an 0-3 record on grass, had six aces and saved three of the four break points he faced against his Italian opponent.

Rune, a French Open quarterfinalist this month, next faces seventh-seeded Alex de Minaur of Australia.

De Minaur won against unseeded Adrian Mannarino 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in their first meeting on grass, giving him a fourth win in five career matches against the Frenchman.

Later, top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz faced qualifier Grigor Dimitrov, the 2014 champion.

These are Alcaraz's first professional games on grass outside of Wimbledon. The 20-year-old Spaniard, a semifinalist at the recent French Open, heads to Wimbledon chasing his second Grand Slam title.

