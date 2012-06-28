Serena Williams serves way to easy Wimbledon win

Four-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams moved into the third round with an overpowering serving performance Thursday, hitting 10 aces in a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Hungarian qualifier Melinda Czink.

Williams won 37 of 44 points while serving, including 27 of 28 on first serves, and never faced a break point.

Twice, the 98th-ranked Czink whiffed completely while trying to return serves.

Williams, who is seeded sixth at the All England Club, is trying to win the 14th Grand Slam title of her career, but first in two years.

The 30-year-old American began the match with a three-ace game that also included a 119 mph service winner.