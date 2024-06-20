Struff beats Tsitsipas at Halle Open, meets No. 1 Sinner next

HALLE, Germany — Jan-Lennard Struff made tidy work of Stefanos Tsitsipas a day after a marathon three-set victory at the grass-court Halle Open.

The 34-year-old German won 6-4, 6-4 on Thursday to set up a quarterfinal match against top-ranked Jannik Sinner. It's the first time in 11 appearances at Halle that Struff has reached the last eight.

Struff needed just 67 minutes to finish off sixth-seeded Tsitsipas after a 2 1/2-hour win over Luciano Darderi the day before.

Sinner fended off Fabian Marozsan 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-3 after also needing three sets to get past Tallon Griekspoor in his opening round.

Also Thursday, Marcos Giron fought back to beat Matteo Berrettini 3-6, 6-4, 6-3. Fifth-seeded Hurbert Hurkacz eliminated qualifier James Duckworth 7-6 (3), 6-4.