World's top tennis players to play in Las Vegas exhibition

Jannik Sinner of Italy plays a forehand return to Alex...

Jannik Sinner of Italy plays a forehand return to Alex de Minaur of Australia during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. Credit: AP/Ng Han Guan

By The Associated Press

LAS VEGAS — Top-ranked Jannik Sinner, No. 2 Alexander Zverev, women's No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and former No. 1 Naomi Osaka will play exhibition matches March 1-2 in Las Vegas.

The women will compete March 1, but the men's format hasn't been determined. Fourth-ranked Taylor Fritz and No. 9 Tommy Paul also will compete in the event.

