World's top tennis players to play in Las Vegas exhibition
LAS VEGAS — Top-ranked Jannik Sinner, No. 2 Alexander Zverev, women's No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and former No. 1 Naomi Osaka will play exhibition matches March 1-2 in Las Vegas.
The women will compete March 1, but the men's format hasn't been determined. Fourth-ranked Taylor Fritz and No. 9 Tommy Paul also will compete in the event.
