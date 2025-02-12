SportsTennis

Jessica Pegula and Elena Rybakina advance to Doha Open quarterfinals

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus places a bag of ice to...

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus places a bag of ice to her face during the women's singles final against Madison Keys of the U.S. at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. Credit: AP/Ng Han Guan

By The Associated Press

DOHA, Qatar — Sixth-seed Jessica Pegula advanced on Wednesday to the quarterfinals of the Doha Open with a 6-3, 7-5 victory over Daria Kasatkina.

The American will next face Ekaterina Alexandrova, who beat Elise Mertens 6-4, 6-2, for a spot in the last four. Alexandrova, who is ranked 26th, had defeated top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka in three sets on Tuesday.

Italy’s Jasmine Paolini, the No. 4 seed, was eliminated by Jelena Ostapenko 6-2, 6-2. The Latvian will next play either Ons Jabeur or Sofia Kenin.

The seventh-ranked Elena Rybakina advanced by beating Rebecca Sramkova 7-6 (1), 6-2 and awaits either defending champion Iga Swiatek or Linda Noskova.

On Tuesday, Coco Gauff was eliminated by Marta Kostyuk 6-2, 7-5. The Ukrainian will next face Poland's Magda Linette.

