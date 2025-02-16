That's ace! Frenchman Ugo Humbert enjoys perfect service game on his way to winning title

MARSEILLE, France — Ugo Humbert enjoyed the perfect service game when he hit four straight aces on his way to winning the Open 13 Provence final on Sunday.

The second-seeded Frenchman achieved the feat in the fourth game of the first set and went on to beat Hamad Medjedovic of Serbia 7-6 (4), 6-4 to successfully defend his title at the indoor hard-court event.

The 26-year-old Humbert was rock-solid on serve throughout, hitting 13 aces overall with no double-faults and winning 82% of his first-serve points.

Humbert clinched his seventh career title from nine finals. He was runner-up to Alexander Zverev at the Paris Masters in November.