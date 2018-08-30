U.S. Open: Aces and faults

ACE. Coolings aid on another hot-as-Hades day. Hats, caps, bonnets, towels on heads, umbrellas (for the players during changeovers), breezes, shady spots, water. And self-generated air conditioning (perspiration).

FAULT. Fans who stand in the stadium aisles — during play — to take selfies.

ACE. Taylor Fritz, the 20-year-old Californian ranked 74th, progressed to the Open’s third round — his best result in nine major-tournament appearances — against 98th-ranked Australian Jason Kubler. “I do feel I’ve worked really hard and deserve it,” he said, “but I’m not happy as I would be” because Kubler was forced to retire with an ankle injury with Fritz up, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3. “I hope he feels better,” Fritz said.

FAULT. The new Open schedule calls for two day matches in Ashe Stadium so the facility can be cleared well before the 7 p.m. night session. But, after a noon start, the Sloane Stephens-Anhelina Kalinina match went 2 hours and 46 minutes and Fernando Verdasco needed 3 hours and 23 minutes to dispose of Andy Murray. That delayed the start of the first night match by almost an hour.

FAULT. Rising young Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas, who lost in four sets to Daniil Medvedev, said he “forgot” he was allowed a 10-minute cooling break after the third set and remained on court, by himself, in 90-plus heat.