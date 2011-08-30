Top four men's seeds share mutual respect

There appear to be more knights than dragons in modern men's tennis, chivalrous types as opposed to fire breathers. But the polite remarks volleying back-and-forth among the Big Four -- Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Andy Murray -- haven't diluted the competitive sauce.

Federer, the first of them to play in this year's U.S. Open, Monday night eliminated 23-year-old Colombian Santiago Giraldo, ranked 54th, 6-4, 6-3, 6-2.

"Of all of us," Djokovic said Monday, Federer "knows the best how it is to win the major events . You know, even though Roger didn't have a year as successful as he had in the last five, six years, I still think he's playing really well.And I'm sure he's very much motivated to come back to the No. 1 in the world."

Djokovic, of course, is currently the top dog, and Federer has slipped to No. 3. "The year Djokovic has had," Murray said, "probably won't be something like that for quite a long time. No matter what happens between now and the end of the year, his first six, seven months were incredible."

Nadal, currently No. 2 and the defending Open champ? "Rafa is an unbelievable player, very complete who can perform equally well on all surfaces," Djokovic said. "He has proved that. The fact is that he and Roger have been the two more dominant players in the world. Even though I'm still No. 1 now, they are the best two, most successful players active in today's tennis."

Andy Murray, ranked No. 4? "We all are fully aware of his potential," Djokovic said. "And we are all fully aware that he has great talent. There are some things that he just needs to get together mentally. He has proved he can win against anybody on any surface."

Nadal so far has 10 career majors. Djokovic has three after winning both the Australian Open and Wimbledon this year, and Murray is looking for his first. That could come here this year, all the others agree. Not that they intend to let it happen.