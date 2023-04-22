Alcaraz beats Evans, will face Tsitsipas in Barcelona final

BARCELONA, Spain — Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz eased into the final of the Barcelona Open after seeing off Daniel Evans 6-2, 6-2 on Saturday.

The second-ranked Alcaraz will face Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday’s final after the Greek player advanced by beating Lorenzo Musetti 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 on the outdoor clay court.

Alcaraz defeated his English opponent in 1 hour, 20 minutes, sealing his victory when he blasted a return under Evans' racket as he made an approach.

Alcaraz, last year's U.S. Open champion, will be seeking his ninth career title and third of the year after triumphing in Buenos Aires and Indian Wells.

The 19-year-old Spaniard is 3-0 against Tsitsipas including a three-set victory in the Barcelona quarterfinals last year.