Tsitsipas qualifies for ATP Finals. Sinner withdraws from Paris Masters with fatigue

PARIS — Stefanos Tsitsipas qualified for the ATP Finals by beating Alexander Zverev 7-6 (2), 6-4 in the third round of the Paris Masters on Thursday, while a fatigued Jannik Sinner pulled out of the tournament because of some questionable scheduling.

The seventh-seeded Tsitsipas earned his first win over a top 10 player this season, hitting 37 winners to 28 for Zverev.

The Greek took a 3-0 lead but failed to serve out the first set at 5-3 by sending a backhand into the net.

In the tiebreaker, Tsitsipas capitalized on two consecutive forehand errors from Zverev to lead 5-2 before taking the first set with an ace.

Tsitsipas broke Zverev in the opening game of the second set and clinched the victory with his 10th ace.

Zverev can still qualify for the ATP Finals but now depends on the results of other players.

Alex de Minaur and Hubert Hurkacz stayed in contention for the two remaining spots at the eight-man tournament that will be played in Turin from Nov. 12-19.

Germany's Alexander Zverev reacts as he plays Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas during their third round match of the Paris Masters tennis tournament, at the Accor Arena, Thursday Nov. 2, 2023 in Paris. Credit: AP/Michel Euler

Before the Paris Masters, Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Sinner and Andrey Rublev had already qualified for the ATP Finals.

De Minaur got a walkover into the quarterfinals after the fourth-seeded Sinner withdrew.

Sinner had finished playing his second-round match against Mackenzie McDonald at 2:37 a.m. in Paris and couldn’t recover in time for his match against De Minaur.

Sinner was scheduled to play in the fourth match of the day session Thursday instead of being part of the night session.

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates winning a point as he plays Germany's Alexander Zverev during their third round match of the Paris Masters tennis tournament, at the Accor Arena, Thursday Nov. 2, 2023 in Paris. Credit: AP/Michel Euler

De Minaur will next play the fifth-seeded Rublev, who ousted qualifier Botic Van de Zandschulp 6-3, 6-3.

The 11th-seeded Hurkacz beat Francisco Cerundolo 6-4, 6-3 to next face Grigor Dimitrov, who cruised past Alexander Bublik 6-2, 6-2.

Karen Khachanov, who won the tournament in 2018, rallied to beat qualifier Roman Safiullin 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 to set up a quarterfinal match against Tsitsipas.