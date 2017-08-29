U.S. Open: 17-year-old Patrick Kypson has LI family connection

Marie Kypson of Great Neck estimated there were “30 or 40” friends, neighbors and family at the U.S. Open on Tuesday to give aid and comfort to her grandson Patrick.

That’s as local as local gets for a young lad from Raleigh, North Carolina, playing in his first main draw of a Grand Slam tournament. Marie Kypson’s son, Alan, grew up in Great Neck before he wound up serving his medical residency in Durham, where Alan met his wife, Kristal, and where Patrick was born 17 years ago.

So Patrick doesn’t qualify as a Long Islander. But family roots are a nice thing at a time like this. Even though, Marie Kypson said, it was “nerve-wracking” to watch Patrick duel 31-year-old Spaniard Adrian Menendez-Maceiras. “His mother is used to it. I’m not.”

Her anxiety is not over, either. After an hour and 27 minutes, with Menendez-Maceiras leading 6-4, 4-3, 15-15, rain wiped out the rest of that — and 57 other matches — until Wednesday. Only three matches outside roofed Arthur Ashe Stadium were completed before the weather closed in at 12:35 p.m.

Patrick Kypson’s grandmother, mother, uncle, sister and other local connections were able to witness his most recent breakthrough into elite tennis circles. By winning the national 18-and-under championship in Kalamazoo, Michigan, this month, he punched his ticket into the Open field to face Menendez-Maceiras, ranked 148th in the world and in the main draw by way of the Open qualifying tournament.

Patrick’s father, Marie Kypson said, played tennis as a youngster at the Port Washington Tennis Academy, “but not at the level like Patrick,” she said. And it was Patrick’s mother who, when Patrick was 5, suggested that he try the sport.

“He loved it right away,” Kristal Kypson said. Two years ago, he won the national 16-and-under title. Following a run to the quarterfinals in last year’s U.S. Open junior tournament, he played this year’s French juniors — a first-round loss — and Wimbledon juniors, where he reached the semis.

A nice way for him and his family to see the world.

“My husband went to Wimbledon,” Kristal Kypson said. “Patrick’s grandmother and I went to the French.” After traveling with Patrick to Kalamazoo, Alan Kypson stayed home while his mother joined his grandmother here in Flushing Meadows.

“I’m very proud of Patrick and how far he got,” Marie Kypson said.