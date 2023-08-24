U.S. Open: Top women to watch
IGA SWIATEK
Current ranking: 1
Country: Poland
Age: 22
Last 5 U.S. Opens: 2022-Won, 2021-Lost in 4th Rd, 2020-Lost in 3rd, 2019-Lost in 2nd, 2018-DNP.
Swiatek will attempt to defend a major title somewhere other than at the French Open for the first time. She won last year's U.S. Open after fretting about the balls used there; now those have been switched so the women use the same equipment as the men in New York.
Her words: “The amount of hate and criticism that me and my team get after even losing a set is just ridiculous. I want to kind of encourage people to be more thoughtful when they comment on the Internet.”
ARYNA SABALENKA
Current ranking: 2
Country: Belarus
Age: 25
Last 5 U.S. Opens: 2022-SF, 2021-SF, 2020-Lost in 2nd Rd., 2019-Lost in 2nd, 2018-Lost in 4th.
Sabalenka credited an improved serve — she worked with a biomechanics expert — and improved outlook for her initial major title at Australia in January. She reached at least the semifinals at the past four majors.
Her words: “Sometimes I don’t like to watch my matches, because seeing myself struggling so much with emotions, I just can’t handle watching it.”
JESSICA PEGULA
Current ranking: 3
Country: United States
Age: 29
Last 5 U.S. Opens: 2022-QF, 2021-Lost in 3rd Rd., 2020-Lost in 3rd, 2019-Lost in 1st, 2018-DNP
Pegula is 0-6 in major quarterfinals after losing to champion Marketa Vondrousova at Wimbledon. Pegula beat Swiatek a day after Tommy Paul beat Carlos Alcaraz this month, the first time since 2008 that players from the U.S. defeated the No. 1 woman and man in the same week.
Her words: “Being an American at the U.S. Open is so much fun. There’s so much energy. It's so special. ... I get a lot of adrenaline, and sometimes it's hard for me to balance it.”
ELENA RYBAKINA
Current ranking: 4
Country: Kazakhstan
Age: 24
Last 5 U.S. Opens: 2022-Lost in 1st Rd., 2021-Lost in 3rd, 2020-Lost in 2nd, 2019-Lost in 1st, 2018-DNP. Rybakina won Wimbledon in 2022 and was the Australian Open runner-up this January but is 3-4 in her career at the U.S. Open, the only major where she has a losing record. Nearly completed the so-called Sunshine Double on hard courts, winning Indian Wells in March, then reaching the Miami final in April.
Her words: “In the end of the day, you cannot always have good days. You never feel 100%. So this is something you need to go through."
ONS JABEUR
Current ranking: 5
Country: Tunisia
Age: Turns 29 on Monday
Last 5 U.S. Opens: 2022-Runner-up, 2021-Lost in 3rd Rd., 2020-Lost in 3rd, 2019-Lost in 3rd, 2018-Lost in 1st.
Jabeur has reached the final at three of the past five major tournaments (she’s 0-3 in those finals). She is the first woman from North Africa and first Arab woman in a Slam final.
Her words: "I’ve been having more pressure. The more good results that I do, the more pressure I feel."
RECENT GRAND SLAM CHAMPIONS
AUSTRALIAN OPEN
Aryna Sabalenka def. Elena Rybakina, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4
FRENCH OPEN
Iga Swiatek def. Karolina Muchova. 6-2, 5-7, 6-4
WIMBLEDON
Marketa Vondrousova def. Ons Jabeur, 6-4, 6-4
2022 U.S. OPEN
Iga Swiatek def. Ons Jabeur, 6-2, 7-6