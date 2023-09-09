U.S. Open: Coco Gauff defeats Aryna Sabalenka for first career Grand Slam title

There’s that question people ask when a young athlete ascends to a sport’s grandest stage: Can she be as good as imagined, as good as promised? Can reality meet expectations when the expectations are so impossibly high?

For exactly one set Saturday afternoon, there was doubt.

Coco Gauff, long heralded as the future of the women’s game, seemed rattled and, for the first time this U.S. Open, the American teenager looked her age. Second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka dominated with power and maturity, and it felt like Gauff, in only the second Grand Slam final of her career, had strapped on some wings and flown too close to the sun.

Little did everyone know then, Gauff was made of fire.

In a stirring, gritty, astonishingly athletic display, Gauff came back to take the final two sets, defeating Sabalenka, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 to clinch the women’s final at Arthur Ashe Stadium to win her first career Grand Slam.

At 19, she becomes the youngest American woman to win it since Serena Williams took home the title in 1999 at the age of 17. She’s also the first American to win it since Sloane Stephens in 2017. It’s only the second time in 29 U.S. Open women’s finals that a player has lost the first set and come back to prevail.

“Thank you to the people who didn’t believe in me,” she said as she prepared to claim her trophy. “To those who thought you were putting water on my fire, you were putting gas on it. I’m burning so bright right now.”

Gauff’s game, which was already impeccable, seemed to mature and refine as the match went on, and the adoring crowd did its best to propel her when things looked bleak. Gauff dropped the first two games of the first set and the last three, Sabalenka’s set point coming off Gauff’s unforced error on the forehand side.

Gauff, though, refused to let the moment become too big for her. After the two tied at 1 in the second set, the American won three straight games, often out-maneuvering and simply outlasting her opponent. Gauff won the first four games of the third set, eventually sealing it after Sabalenka committed three unforced errors on the way to love-40 in the final game.

Then, finally, a running backhand that the Belarussian couldn’t handle for the win. Immediately, Gauff collapsed to the court, weeping, as the fans jumped and cheered — some even crying themselves.

Sabalenka committed 46 unforced errors, 27 on the forehand, and Gauff won five of nine break points.

“Today was the first time I’ve ever seen my dad cry. He doesn’t want me to tell you that, ” said Gauff, who immediately ran into the stands to hug her parents, and even FaceTimed her brother (he didn’t pick up, but then quickly called her back).

“Thank you, guys. You believed in me from the beginning," said Gauff. "I’ve been coming to this tournament [for so long]. My dad took me to this tournament sitting right there watching Venus and Serena compete, so it’s really incredible to be on this stage.”

It was a big stage. One of the grandest. And Saturday, Gauff loudly proclaimed that she more than belonged.

