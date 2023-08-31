John Isner's career comes to an end with loss to Michael Mmoh at U.S. Open

Michael Mmoh had just won the biggest match of his career, but as fans in the U.S. Open grandstand cheered, he pointed and applauded in tribute to his opponent, John Isner.

There Isner sat, face buried in a towel, pondering a dramatic and frustrating end to his long singles career.

After winning the first two sets of a second-round match on Thursday, Isner dropped three in a row to Mmoh, losing, 3-6, 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4, 7-6 (7).

“It’s tough; I like to think I work as hard as I can," Isner said as he struggled with his emotions during an on-court interview afterward.

"This is why I worked as hard as I have my whole life, to play in atmospheres like this, and of course I may not win them all as we know, just like today. But to play in front of this crowd and have the support I had is pretty special. So thank you."

The nearly four-hour battle between the two Americans filled the seats, with most fans rooting for Isner over the 25-year-old Mmoh. Isner announced before the tournament that it would be his last.

Isner flashed his trademark big serve, recording 48 aces, and had a match point in the fifth set, but it was not enough.

“No doubt, biggest win in my career,” Mmoh said. “It was beyond special.”

It was fitting for Isner’s finale to come down to a fifth-set tiebreaker, which he lost, 10-7. He is known for such things.

He won the longest match in major tournament history — an 11-hour, five-minute first round victory over Nicolas Mahut at Wimbledon in 2010. Isner won the fifth set, 70-68. The match was contested over parts of three days.

He recorded 16 career singles titles, reached the semifinals of Wimbledon in 2018 and was ranked as high as No. 8 in the world. He spent 10 years ranked in the top 20 and eight years as the top-ranked American.

The 6-10 Isner’s 14,470 aces are the most in ATP history, as his top recorded serve speed of 157.2 mph.

Come early evening, Isner was through in doubles, too, losing a first-round match with partner Jack Sock to Robert Galloway and Albano Olivetti, 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (3).

After the doubles match, which attracted an overflow crowd to Court 12, the two winners joined the crowd in clapping for Isner.

Sock announced before the Open it would be his last, too.

Murray loses

Andy Murray bowed out of the Open quietly with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-1 loss to Grigor Dimitrov at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The three-time grand slam winner, including the 2012 U.S. Open, is 36 and not sure about his future in the sport. He has not reached a grand slam quarterfinal since 2017.

“Maybe I need to accept that these events where I had the deep runs and everything that I felt like I'm capable of, they might not be there,” he said. “It’s unbelievably challenging to play at the highest level as I am now.”

Why go on?

“I still enjoy everything that goes into playing at a high level,” he said. “I enjoy the work, the training and trying to improve and trying to get better. I do still enjoy that.”