Venus Williams sued by family of crash victim

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Tennis star Venus Williams is being sued by the family of a Florida man who died after a car crash police say she caused.

The Palm Beach County Court Clerk’s Office confirmed the family of 78-year-old Jerome Barson filed the lawsuit Friday.

Palm Beach Gardens police on Thursday released a report saying Williams caused the June 9 crash that left Barson seriously injured. He died two weeks later.

Investigators say witnesses and Barson’s wife, Linda, told them Williams’ SUV crossed in front of the Barsons’ sedan after the couple’s light turned green. Williams told investigators her light was green when she entered the six-lane intersection but she got stopped midpoint by traffic and didn’t see the Barsons’ car before she crossed their lane.

Earlier in the day, Williams’ publicist said the five-time Wimbledon champion will play at the Grand Slam tournament that begins next week.

Stephanie Jones confirmed in an email to The Associated Press on Friday that Williams is in London, where the year’s third major tennis tournament begins Monday.

Williams is seeded 10th at what will be her 20th Wimbledon. She won the title in 2000, 2001, 2005, 2007 and 2008, and is the only past champion in the men’s or women’s fields who is not scheduled to appear at a pre-tournament news conference on Saturday or Sunday.

In Friday’s draw at the All England Club, the 37-year-old American was set up to play Elise Mertens of Belgium in the first round.