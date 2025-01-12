SportsTennis

Croatian tennis player Donna Vekic sends a message of love to LA because of the wildfires

Donna Vekic of Croatia celebrates after defeating Diane Parry of...

Donna Vekic of Croatia celebrates after defeating Diane Parry of France during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025. Credit: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

By The Associated Press

MELBOURNE, Australia — Australian Open tennis player Donna Vekic sent a message of support to her coach, Pam Shriver, and others in the greater Los Angeles area dealing with the wildfires ravaging the city — drawing a heart and writing “LA” in blue ink on a courtside TV camera after a victory on Sunday.

Vekic, who reached Wimbledon's semifinals last July and won a silver medal at the Paris Olympics for Croatia last August, defeated Diane Parry of France 6-4, 6-4 in the first round of this season's first Grand Slam tournament.

Players on bigger courts at various tennis tournaments often are handed a pen and encouraged to write something on the lens of a television camera. Vekic used the opportunity at the Australian Open to offer good vibes to California, where she trained with Shriver during her sport's just-concluded preseason.

“We were just there two weeks ago,” Vekic said. “So I really cannot believe what’s happening.”

She said she is in touch daily with Shriver, who won 21 Grand Slam titles in doubles and reached No. 3 in singles as a player.

“It's a very difficult situation for her," Vekic said. "She’s home in L.A. Her house is OK for now, but so many have lost everything, and it’s a horrible situation.”

