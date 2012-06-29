USADA moves Lance Armstrong case to arbitration panel

AUSTIN, Texas -- The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency says its review board has made a unanimous recommendation to file formal doping charges against Lance Armstrong.

That will move the case to an arbitration hearing if Armstrong chooses to challenge, as he has indicated he would.

USADA confirmed the board's recommendation Friday after one of its members, Clark Griffith, told The Associated Press he "can't wait" to see what the arbitration panel thinks of the evidence.

USADA says it has evidence Armstrong was taking performance-enhancing drugs while winning the Tour de France from 1999-2005. Armstrong says he is innocent.