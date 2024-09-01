A'ja Wilson has 41 points, 17 rebounds as Aces beat Mercury 97-79

PHOENIX — A'ja Wilson scored 41 points on 16-of-23 shooting and grabbed 17 rebounds, Jackie Young added 11 points and a career-best 14 assists, and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Phoenix Mercury 97-79 on Sunday.

Wilson, who scored a season-high 42 points in a 93-90 loss to Dallas on Tuesday, exceeded 40 points for the second time in three games.

Kelsey Plum finished with 16 points and five assists and Tiffany Hayes scored 11 points for the Aces (20-12), who have won back-to-back games for the first time since winning four straight from July 7-14.

Brittney Griner led Phoenix (16-17) with 24 points on 10-of-13 shooting. Sophie Cunningham made 4 of 6 from 3-point range and finished with 16 points, and Kahleah Copper scored 15.

Las Vegas shot 56% (37 of 66) from the field, hit 11 3-pointers and finished with 32 assists.

The Mercury missed their first six field-goal attempts and committed three turnovers as Las Vegas jumped to an 11-2 lead when Young hit a 3-pointer with 5:25 left in the first quarter. Griner sandwiched back-to-back baskets in the paint around a 3-pointer by Plum before Wilson scored six consecutive points to make it 20-6 with three minutes to go and the Aces led by double figures the rest of the way.

Phoenix committed six turnovers, shot just 4 of 15 from the field and was outscored 15-10 in the first quarter by Wilson alone as the Aces took a 19-point lead into the second period.