A'ja Wilson scores 28, Kelsey Plum adds 26 to help Aces beat Fever 101-88

LAS VEGAS — A'ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum combined to score 30 points in the first half and all five Las Vegas starters scored in double figures Saturday night as the Aces went on to beat the Indiana Fever 101-88.

Wilson finished with 28 points and 10 rebounds, Plum added 26 points on 9-for-14 shooting to lead Las Vegas (12-1). Candace Parker added 15 points, Chelsea Gray had 13 points and a season-high tying 12 assists, and Jackie Young scored 10 with eight assists. Gray, the No. 11 pick in the 2014 WNBA draft and the 2022 Finals MVP, is the only Las Vegas starter that was not drafted No. 1 overall in their respective draft.

The Aces came into the game averaging 92.5 points per game this season — third-most in WNBA history — and topped the 100-point plateau for the second time this season. They have scored at least 90 points in 11 of 13 games.

Wilson, who was 0 for 8 from 3-point range this season, hit a 3 before she assisted on jumpers by Young and Parker to make it 11-6, and the Aces never again trailed. NaLyssa Smith converted a three-point play to make it 12-all but Wilson responded with a bucket midway through the first quarter and Las Vegas led the rest of the way.

Smith led Indiana (5-8) with 26 points and 11 rebounds. Aliyah Boston, the first pick in April's draft, made 8 of 11 from the field and finished with 18 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Lexie Hull had a season-high 15 points and Kristy Wallace scored 13.