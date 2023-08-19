Arike Ogunbowale scores 30 including 7 3-pointers as the Wings beat the Sun 95-75

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Arike Ogunbowale scored 30 points with seven 3-pointers, Teaira McCowan had 14 points and 11 rebounds, and the Dallas Wings beat the Connecticut Sun 95-75 on Friday night.

Dallas (17-14) has won two straight games, including a 91-81 victory over Connecticut on Aug. 12. The Sun (21-10) have lost three straight for the first time since the 2021 season. Connecticut was attempting to clinch a playoff spot for the seventh straight season.

Ogunbowale made six of her first seven 3-point attempts and finished 7 of 9 to tie a career-high for makes.

Kalani Brown added 14 points and Natasha Howard had 13 points and eight rebounds for Dallas (17-14). Crystal Dangerfield scored 12 points and Satou Sabally, who had scored 20 points in three straight games, finished with seven points on 3-of-11 shooting.

DeWanna Bonner scored 25 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for Connecticut. Alyssa Thomas had 15 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, and Tiffany Hayes scored 13.

Ogunbowale scored 14 points and made four 3-pointers in the first half to help Dallas build a 46-40 lead. McCowan had 10 points and six rebounds in the first half.

Dallas went ahead 83-71 with 3:08 remaining after Ogunbowale’s left-handed layup.