Carli Lloyd seeking right marketing fit after Women's World Cup

It has been barely three weeks since Carli Lloyd's hat trick against Japan in the final propelled the United States to the championship of the Women's World Cup.

But everyone involved in that victory understands the window for taking advantage of the visibility that event brought with it closes fast, so Lloyd is doing all she can to field marketing opportunities - within reason.

"It's been really good; I've been really busy," she said Tuesday after appearing on a panel at a Manhattan event to announce a partnership between Dick's Sporting Goods' "Sports Matter" program and DonorsChoose.org to fund youth programs facing budget shortfalls.

"My agent has been working around the clock and just doing everything we possibly can. This is an opportunity to kind of set up my future. We as women soccer players don't make millions of dollars. So we have to kind of work hard to set up a good future for ourselves. But things are good.

"I'm open and just whatever comes my way willing to kind of see how it is and give it a whirl . . . It's all about doing things you believe in and good causes. That's what it's really about. At the end of the day what you see is what you get with me. I've spent a decade of my career kind of priding myself on what I do on the field and off the field. It has to relate the two."