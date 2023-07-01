Courtney Williams secures first career triple-double, Sky beat Sparks 86-78

CHICAGO — Alanna Smith scored 18 points, Courtney Williams got her first career triple-double and the Chicago Sky beat the Los Angeles Sparks for the second straight game, 86-78 on Friday night.

Williams finished with 12 points, 11 rebounds and a career-high 13 assists to become the third player in franchise history with a triple-double. Williams was coming off a season-high 21 points on Wednesday in an 80-63 victory over the Sparks to help snap the Sky's six-game losing streak.

Kahleah Copper added 17 points and Marina Mabrey scored 13 points of her 15 points in the first half for Chicago (7-9). Elizabeth Williams also scored 12 points for the Sky.

Chicago made 65% of its shots in the first half and scored the opening 11 points after halftime to extend its lead to 54-38.

Chicago had its lead trimmed to 62-58 before scoring the next seven points to take control. Smith made a 3-pointer with 3:32 left in the fourth for an 82-65 lead.

Nneka Ogwumike scored 14 points and Dearica Hamby had 12 points and 12 rebounds for Los Angeles (7-9). Azura Stevens added 13 points, Karlie Samuelson had 11 and rookie Zia Cooke scored 10.

Los Angeles starter Jordin Canada sustained a shoulder injury in the first half and did not return.