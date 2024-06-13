SportsWomen's Sports

LA Sparks sign Dearica Hamby to contract extension through 2025 season

Los Angeles Sparks forward Dearica Hamby (5) shoots against Las...

Los Angeles Sparks forward Dearica Hamby (5) shoots against Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum during the second half of a WNBA basketball game, Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Los Angeles. Credit: AP/Ryan Sun

By The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Sparks signed Dearica Hamby to a contract extension through the 2025 season on Thursday.

The two-time All-Star leads the WNBA in double-doubles (10) and rebounding (11.4) this season. Hamby is averaging 20 points, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals while shooting 48% from 3-point range.

She earned Western Conference Player of the Week honors after leading the Sparks to a win over her former team, the Las Vegas Aces, last week.

“I’m grateful for finding a home in LA with an ownership group and organization that believes in me and has been nothing but supportive since the day I got here,” Hamby said. “I look forward to continuing to build with my teammates and getting the Sparks back to the standard that has been historically set.”

