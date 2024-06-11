Sun beat the Fever 89-72 for 11th straight series victory and hold Caitlin Clark to just 10 points

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — DiJonai Carrington scored a season-high 22 points, DeWanna Bonner added 17 and the Connecticut Sun eased past the Indiana Fever 89-72 on Monday night for their 11th straight win in the series.

Connecticut (10-1), which has won three games against Indiana (3-10) this season, hasn't lost to the Fever since July 3, 2021. The Sun became the second team in the WNBA this season to reach 10 wins and the Fever are the second squad to lose 10 games.

Indiana star Caitlin Clark finished with her fourth-fewest points of the season, going 3 of 8 from the field for 10 points — all in the first half. She picked up her fourth foul with 4:41 left in the third quarter and did not play in the final period.

Fans in Connecticut were chanting “We want Caitlin! We want Caitlin!" midway through the fourth.

Clark had the ball stolen near midcourt and Carrington raced the other way for a layup that barely beat the halftime buzzer to give Connecticut a 55-35 lead. The Sun closed the first half on a 16-4 run.

Connecticut started the third quarter on a 14-6 burst to make it 69-41.

Tyasha Harris and Brionna Jones each added 11 for Connecticut, which was coming off an 82-75 loss to New York on Saturday. Tiffany Mitchell added 10 points and Alyssa Thomas had seven points, 18 rebounds and seven assists. Thomas' lone triple-double this season came against the Fever in a season opener.

Aliyah Boston had 14 points, 12 rebounds and five assists for her second double-double this season for Indiana. Lexie Hull added 10 points off the bench.

Connecticut starts its first two-game road trip of the season on Wednesday against Chicago.