Curl-Salemme, Michaela Cava each score twice, Frost beat Sceptres 6-3 in PWHL

TORONTO — Britta Curl-Salemme and Michaela Cava each scored twice and the Minnesota Frost beat the Toronto Sceptres 6-3 on Saturday in the Professional Women’s Hockey League.

Curl-Salemme gave Minnesota a 4-3 lead at 6:29 of the third period. Cava scored the final two goals, the last into an empty net.

Claire Butorac and Dominique Petrie also scored and Maddy Rooney stopped 21 shots to help Minnesota improve to 2-0-1.

Daryl Watts, Victoria Bach and Jesse Compher scored for Toronto. The Sceptres are 1-2-0.

Minnesota beat Toronto for the fourth straight game dating to last season’s playoffs. The Frost won the final three games of a best-of-five semifinal after dropping the first two.

Takeaways

Frost: Defender Maggie Flaherty served the first game of a two-game suspension for a headshot on Boston’s Alina Mueller, with Mae Batherson taking her place for her PWHL debut. Batherson is the younger sister of Ottawa Senators forward Drake Batherson.

Sceptres: Rylind MacKinnon is one of only two Canadian university players in the PWHL, with New York's Emmy Fecteau from Concordia the other. MacKinn, a former University of British Columbia defender, has two assists this season.

Minnesota Frost's Michela Cava (86) shoots on Toronto Sceptres goaltender Kristen Campbell (50) during the first period of a PWHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. Credit: AP/Chris Young

Up next

Toronto is at New York on Wednesday night. Minnesota host Ottawa on Thursday night.