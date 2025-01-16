SportsWomen's Sports

Jessie Eldridge scores twice in a 7-round shootout and the New York Sirens beat the Minnesota Frost

By The Associated Press

NEWARK, N.J. — Rookie Sarah Fillier scored with 1:01 left to tie it at 2-all and Jessie Eldridge scored twice in a seven-round shootout to help the New York Sirens beat the Minnesota Frost 3-2 on Wednesday night.

New York pulled goalie Corinne Schroeder at the start of a power play with 3:21 remaining in the third period. After the teams returned to full strength, Fillier scored the extra-attacker goal. Alex Carpenter nearly won it seconds later on a backhanded shot that hit off the post and slid behind Minnesota goalie Maddie Rooney.

Eldridge went down the middle to send it past the glove of Rooney and Schroeder made a glove save on Taylor Heise's third shootout attempt to end it.

Eldridge was also the hero on Sunday after scoring a goal in overtime for her second game-winner of the season for New York (3-3-1-3).

Schroeder, coming off history-making back-to-back shutouts, had her streak end at 178 minutes when Kendall Coyne Schofield tied it at 1-all in the opening minutes of the second period. All four of Schofield’s goal this season have come against New York.

Mellissa Channell-Watkins scored her first PWHL goal midway through the third period to give Minnesota a 2-1 lead on a blast from distance that deflected in off the post.

Rooney made her first start of the season for Minnesota (4-3-2-2).

The teams meet again on March 16 as part of the PWHL Takeover Tour at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena.

More women in sports

Lady Vols coach about to experience another 1st with her baby due any day3m read
Australian Open: Naomi Osaka is back in a Slam's 3rd round for the 1st time in 3 years3m read
Newsday's Top 20 girls bowlers1m read
San Diego Wave trades US midfielder Jaedyn Shaw to the North Carolina Courage1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME