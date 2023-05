NCAA Division I Softball Super Regionals Glance

Host school is home team for Game 1; visiting school is home team for Game 2; coin flip determines home team for Game 3

Friday, May 26: No. 1 Oklahoma 9, No. 16 Clemson 2

Saturday, May 27: Oklahoma 8, Clemson 7, 9 innings, Oklahoma advances

Friday, May 26: No. 9 Standford 3, No. 8 Duke 1

Saturday, May 27: Stanford 7, Duke 2, Stanford advances

Friday, May 26: No. 12 Northwestern 3, No. 5 Alabama 1

Saturday, May 27: Alabama 2, Northwestern 1

Sunday, May 28: Alabama vs. Northwestern, 4 p.m.

Friday, May 26: No. 4 Tennessee 5, No. 13 Texas 2

Saturday, May 27: Tennessee 9, Texas 0, Tennessee advances

Thursday, May 25: No. 3 Florida St. 8, No. 14 Georgia 1

Friday, May 26: Florida St. 4, Georgia 2, Florida St. advances

Thursday, May 25: No. 6 Oklahoma St. 8, Oregon 1

Friday, May 26: Oklahoma St. 9, Oregon 0, Oklahoma St. advances

Friday, May 26: No. 7 Washington 8, Louisiana-Lafayette 0

Saturday, May 27: Washington 2, Louisiana-Lafayette 0, Washington advances

Friday, May 26: San Diego St. 4, No. 15 Utah 3

Saturday, May 27: Utah 10, San Diego St. 1, 5 innings

Sunday, May 28: Utah vs. San Diego St., 2 p.m.