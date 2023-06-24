Nneka Ogwumike scores 20, Los Angeles rallies from 17-point deficit to beat Dallas

LOS ANGELES — Nneka Ogwumike scored 20 points, Destanni Henderson had a career-high 18 points and the Los Angeles Sparks rallied from 17 points down to beat the Dallas Wings 76-74 on Friday night.

Los Angeles took its first lead with 2:28 left in the fourth quarter on a free throw by Chiney Ogwumike.

Sparks guard Jordin Canada made two free throws with 54.1 seconds left for a 76-74 lead and the Wings had a shot-clock violation at the other end for its 18th turnover. Canada had a jumper rattle out and Dallas secured the rebound and raced the other way, but Crystal Dangerfield's runner at the buzzer did not hit the rim.

Canada also scored 18 points for Los Angeles (6-7), which snapped a three-game losing streak.

Los Angeles missed its first 10 3-pointers and finished 2 of 18 from distance. But the Sparks made 22 of 25 free throws compared to 13 of 17 for Dallas.

Natasha Howard had 23 points and 12 rebounds for Dallas (6-7). Arike Ogunbowale scored 14 of her 16 points in the first half and Satou Sabally had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Ogunbowale made her first four shots and scored 12 points in the first quarter to help Dallas take a 27-13 lead. Howard had 15 points and seven rebounds as the Wings went ahead 42-33.

The teams play each other again on Sunday.