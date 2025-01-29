Claire Thompson's 2 goals, assist help Frost to 4-3 shootout win over Sceptres

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Claire Thompson scored two goals and added an assist on her 27th birthday, Maddie Rooney had 24 saves — including three in the shootout — and the Minnesota Frost beat the Toronto Sceptres 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Britta Curl-Salemme and Thomspon, a Toronto native, each scored a goal in the shootout for Minnesota (5-4-2-4), while Toronto (4-0-3-6) scored just once.

Jesse Compher made it 2-2 just more than four minutes into the third period, but Thompson put Minnesota back in front about five minutes later.

Renata Fast scored the fifth power-play goal of the game — the most in a PWHL game this season — with 8:05 left in regulation to make it 3-3 and force the scoreless OT.

Taylor Heise had two assists for the Frost.

Michela Cava slammed home the rebound of a shot by Thompson for a power-play goal that gave Minnesota a 1-0 lead less than four minutes into the game.

Fast fed Daryl Watts on the right side for a one-timer that was stopped by Rooney's stick-save but Sarah Nurse, who scored Toronto's only shoot-out goal, swatted the puck out of the air and into the net to make it 1-1 with 6:56 left in the first period.

Minnesota Frost defender Claire Thompson, middle right, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the third period of a PWHL hockey game against the Toronto Sceptres, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in St. Paul, Minn. Credit: AP/Abbie Parr

Thompson scored on a wrist-shot from the point that slipped past Raygan Kirk stick-side to give Minnesota a 2-1 lead almost nine minutes into the second period.

The Frost have a league-leading 25 points but have played four more games than the second-place Montreal Victoire (23). Toronto has 14 points and moved into tie for last with the Boston Fleet.

Minnesota plays the first of four consecutive road games on Thursday at Ottawa. Toronto hits the road to play Montreal on Thursday.