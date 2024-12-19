New York breaks loose with four goals in 2nd period to defeat Toronto 4-2

NEWARK, N.J. — Noora Tulus scored the first of four New York goals in the second period and the Sirens used the momentum to post a 4-2 victory over the Toronto Sceptres on Wednesday night in their home opener.

The onslaught had the oddity of including the first PWHL goal for — Tulus, captain Micah Zandee-Hart and Emmy Fecteau. Jaime Bourbonnais also scored. The goals by Zandee-Hart and Bourbonnais were scored on the power play and the Sirens scored on two of four power plays. Toronto was 0-for-1 with the advantage.

Toronto scored twice in the third, Hannah Miller picking up her second goal of the season in the third minute, and Kali Flanagan scoring unassisted with 30 seconds remaining.

After being outshot 14-7 in the second period, the Sceptres applied the pressure in the third, with a 14-9 advantage. New York (2-1-0-1) finished with 30 shots; Toronto (1-0-0-3) with 29.

Corinne Schroeder stopped 27 shots for New York and Toronto's Kristen Campbell stopped 26.

Toronto dominated the series 4-1 in last season's inaugural run for the PWHL.

The Sceptres have lost three in a row, matching their longest losing streak of last season.

Toronto hosts Montreal on Saturday.

New York will play at home against Minnesota on Sunday.