Thomas' double-double leads Sun past Mystics 88-81

WASHINGTON — Alyssa Thomas had 22 points and 10 rebounds while DeWanna Bonner added 15 points to help the Connecticut Sun beat the Washington Mystics 88-81 on Tuesday night.

Connecticut created some separation midway through the fourth quarter by going on a 10-2 run, capped by a three-point play by Brionna Jones for a 75-67 lead. Tiffany Hayes started the run by making a 3-pointer with the shot clock winding down and a transition take foul led to a four-point possession after Bonner’s free throw and Jones’ 3-pointer.

Elena Delle Donne made a putback to get Washington within 81-79 but Bonner answered at the other end with a layup in traffic for a four-point lead with 52 seconds left. The Mystics turned it over on their next possession and Hayes made one of two free throws.

All five starters for Connecticut (3-0) scored in double figures. Hayes and Natisha Hiedeman each scored 13 points and Jones finished with 12.

Thomas made all four of her field goals in the first half and 6 of 8 free throws to total 14 points in leading Connecticut to a 43-42 lead. Delle Donne also scored 14 points in the opening half for Washington as both teams shot at least 46% from the field.

Delle Donne led Washington (1-2) with 27 points. Brittney Sykes added 17 and Shakira Austin had 14 points and eight rebounds.

Connecticut beat Washington two days earlier in Connecticut 80-74.