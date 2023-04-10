US beats Czech Republic at women's world hockey championship

BRAMPTON, Ontario — Hilary Knight scored to help the United States beat the Czech Republic 6-2 on Sunday in the women’s world hockey championship.

Megan Keller, Tessa Janecke, Abby Roque, Eden Lacey and Hayley Scamurra also scored for the U.S. Aerin Frankel stopped 22 shots in the victory.

The U.S. improved to 3-0 in Pool A. It will face defending champion Canada on Monday at the CAA Centre.

Sara Cajanova and Denisa Krizova scored for the Czechs, who led 2-1 at 13:06 in the first period. Blanka Skodova made 23 saves.

Finland posted a 4-2 victory over Sweden, and Germany blanked France 3-0 at the championship on Sunday.

The Finns (3-0) secured first place in Pool B with a game to play Monday against Hungary in the preliminary round.

Finland scored three unanswered goals in the span of about four minutes in the third period.

USA forward Gabrielle Hughes (36) hits Czechia defender Daniela Pejsova (4) during third period of the IIHF Women's World Hockey Championship hockey game in Brampton, Ont., on Sunday, April 9, 2023. Credit: AP/Christopher Katsarov

Viivi Vainkka scored the first goal for Finland, followed by Ronja Savolainen’s equalizer and an insurance goal. Petra Nieminen also scored, and Anni Keisala stopped 13 shots.

Mira Jungaker and Hanna Thuvik scored for Sweden. Sara Grahn, who is appearing in a goalkeeper-record 11th world championship, had 34 saves.

Celina Haider, Nicola Eisenschmid and Katarina Jobst-Smith scored for Germany in the late game.

Germany led 1-0 after the first period and 2-0 heading into the third. France outshot Germany 28-26 but could not beat goaltender Sandra Abstreiter.

USA forward Taylor Heise (27) skates towards the puck during third period of the IIHF Women's World Hockey Championship hockey game against Czechia in Brampton, Ont., on Sunday, April 9, 2023.. Credit: AP/Christopher Katsarov

Germany beat Sweden 6-2 on Thursday, then lost 3-0 to unbeaten Finland on Friday.

France, winless after three games, lost 14-1 to Finland on Wednesday and 4-2 to Hungary on Thursday.