SportsWomen's Sports

Montreal Victoire forward Dubois suspended one game for hit on Fleet's Keller

New York Sirens' Micah Zandee-Hart, right, and Montreal Victoire's Catherine...

New York Sirens' Micah Zandee-Hart, right, and Montreal Victoire's Catherine Dubois, left, battle along the boards during third period PWHL hockey action in Laval, Que., Wednesday, December 4, 2024. Credit: AP/Graham Hughes

By The Associated Press

TORONTO — The Professional Women’s Hockey League has suspended Montreal Victoire forward Catherine Dubois one game for an illegal hit to the head.

The league announced the ban Friday after Dubois received a major penalty and game misconduct for checking Boston’s Megan Keller during Montreal’s 3-1 win over the Fleet on Monday.

Keller fell hard to the ice after Dubois clipped her near the boards at the end of the second period. The Fleet defender returned to play the third period.

The 5-foot-10 Dubois has one assist in five games this season.

She will miss Montreal’s rematch against Boston on Sunday in Seattle, part of the PWHL’s “Takeover Tour” as the league eyes expansion next season.

The Victoire are riding a four-game winning streak and rank second in the league with 13 points, one point behind the Minnesota Frost with a game in hand.

More women in sports

Top 25 NY sports stars entering 20256m read
Liberty's 2024 season was second to none2m read
Washington Mystics hire Jamila Wideman as general manager, Sydney Johnson as coach1m read
'Now I have more to represent myself'

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME