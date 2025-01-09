SportsWomen's Sports

Poulin scores "Superwoman" goal, Victoire beat Sceptres 4-2 in front of 19,038 fans in Vancouver

Montreal Victoire's Mikyla Grant-Mentis (18) celebrates her goal against the Toronto Sceptres with teammates during first period PWHL hockey action in Vancouver, on Wednesday, January 8, 2025. Credit: AP/Ethan Cairns

By The Associated Press

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Marie-Philip Poulin scored a spectacular “Superwoman” goal and added an empty-netter to help the Montreal Victoire beat the Toronto Sceptres 4-2 on Wednesday night in a PWHL Takeover Tour game in front of a capacity crowd of 19,038 at Rogers Arena.

Poulin gave Montreal a 3-0 lead at 7:48 of the second, controlling the puck while down on both knees, then snapping a shot past goalie Kristen Campbell into the top right corner. Poulin's follow through left her stretched out over the ice as the puck sailed in.

Mikyla Grant-Mentis scored on a breakaway and added an assist, Claire Dalton also scored and Ann-Renée Desbiens made 29 saves for the league-leading Victoire.

Jesse Compher and Daryl Watts scored for last-place Toronto. Campbell stopped 21 shots.

The game was the second of nine on the Takeover Tour.

Key stat

The crowd of 19,038 eclipsed the Vancouver Canucks’ season high of 18,940.

Up next

The Sceptres are at New York on Sunday. The Victoire will play Minnesota in Denver on Sunday.

Montreal Victoire's Marie-Philip Poulin, left, celebrates her goal with teammates as the Toronto Sceptres skate back to the bench during second period PWHL hockey action in Vancouver, on Wednesday, January 8, 2025. Credit: AP/Ethan Cairns

