SportsWomen's Sports

Poulin has game winner as Montreal Victoire tops Minnesota Frost 3-2 for 3rd straight win

By The Associated Press

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Mariah Keopple and Alexandra Labelle scored their first goals of the season and the Montreal Victoire edged the Minnesota Frost 3-2 on Saturday.

Marie-Philip Poulin's goal almost six minutes into the second period was the difference as she converted a 2-on-1 from Laura Stacey and Jennifer Gardiner and Montreal (2-2-0-1), which went 0 for 3 on the power play, won its third straight while handing Minnesota (3-1-1-1) its first regulation loss of the season.

Despite having the better control of the action from the start Montreal fell behind 1-0 near the middle of the first period when Claire Thompson and Taylor Heise set up Britta Curl-Salemme for her third goal of the season.

But in the last five minutes of the period Keopple scored on a pass from Claire Dalton, and Labelle banged in a rebound of her initial shot.

Minnesota pulled into a tie at just 3:17 into the second period when Brooke McQuigge picked up her first goal during a scramble in front of the Montreal goal. Barely 2 1/2 minutes later the Victoire were back on top on Poulin's second goal of the season and Ann-Renee Desbiens, who made 22 saves, made that stand up.

Maddie Rooney made 22 saves for Minnesota, which went 0-1 on the power play.

Boston plays at Montreal on Monday. The Frost are home against Boston on Thursday.

More women in sports

Top 25 NY sports stars entering 20256m read
Liberty's 2024 season was second to none2m read
Washington Mystics hire Jamila Wideman as general manager, Sydney Johnson as coach1m read
'Now I have more to represent myself'

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME