3 NYC arcade bars worth the train ride

Entering Barcade, a gaming bar in Williamsburg, some may feel nostalgic, remembering their teenage years at the arcade. The dimly lit gamers' haven has video games and pinball machines at every turn. Rock music blasts as people have their hands on the joysticks, ready to play.

One chalkboard lists high scores on classics such as Joust (top score set by a player dubbed "ZAP" in May 2014), Asteroids ("MTA Eddie" in March 2013) and Pengo ("Mike" in March 2008). A second lists a rotating menu of craft beers.

At gaming bars across Brooklyn, patrons must be 21 or older to enter. The experience allows adults to act like kids for a few hours — socializing, eating, drinking and playing video games. Just insert quarters and press start.

Barcade

388 Union Ave., Williamsburg

A row of video games at Barcade in Williamsburg.

There are close to 50 video games and pinball machines to play here, including Donkey Kong, Tetris and Ms. Pac-Man. The venue is home to a pinball league and occasionally holds tournaments. A full bar serves craft beer and cocktails plus snacks like meat sticks, chips and pretzels. Happy hours running 4 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and midnight to 2 a.m. Monday through Thursday offer discounts on select beverages. The gaming company also has three locations in Manhattan.

COST Patrons must purchase tokens (25 cents each) to play; cash only. No cover charge

Patrons must purchase tokens (25 cents each) to play; cash only. No cover charge HOURS Open Monday through Thursday 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., Fridays 4 p.m. to 4 a.m., Saturdays noon to 4 a.m., Sundays noon to 2 a.m.

Open Monday through Thursday 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., Fridays 4 p.m. to 4 a.m., Saturdays noon to 4 a.m., Sundays noon to 2 a.m. MORE INFO 718-302-6464, barcade.com

Wonderville

1186 Broadway, Bedford-Stuyvesant

Hungry gamers can order hot dogs with all the fixings at Wonderville in Brooklyn. Credit: Edwina Ha

Head to the border of Bushwick and Bedford-Stuyvesant for more arcade games. "The games in our arcade games are all independently produced," says Mark Kleeb, who co-owns the gaming bar with his wife, Stephanie Gross. The lights are kept low, music is playing and the venue features a barroom and an adjoining arcade with a small performance stage. There are around two-dozen arcade games, all of which are created by indie gamesmiths. Current games to try include Zombeez Killer Queen, UFO (Unidentified Feline Obliterators), Hover Burger, Foiled, Typing Party and Armed and Gelatinous. There is a full bar and a backyard area open during warmer months. Hot dogs are available for purchase and can be topped with fixings by the Brooklyn-based Randwiches catering company. Happy hour is held from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, featuring frozen drink and beer specials. The bar hosts indie music nights, game tournaments, DJ nights, game-making tutorials, drag shows and more.

COST Games are all free to play. No cover; some events are ticketed

Games are all free to play. No cover; some events are ticketed HOURS Sunday through Thursday 5 p.m. to 2 a.m., Fridays 5 p.m. to 4 a.m., Saturdays 2 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Sunday through Thursday 5 p.m. to 2 a.m., Fridays 5 p.m. to 4 a.m., Saturdays 2 p.m. to 4 a.m. MORE INFO wonderville.nyc

Jackbar

143 Havemeyer St.

A customer plays Foo Fighters pinball at Jackbar in Brooklyn.

This Williamsburg bar is decorated with Christmas lights, framed photos and a large hand-painted image of a mermaid. Gamers can play a dozen pinball machines with pop-culture themes including "Godzilla," "Pulp Fiction," "Deadpool" and Metallica.