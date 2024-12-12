New York City holiday experiences for families, travelers and daytrippers

Ice skaters at the Christmas holiday market winter village at Bryant Park in Manhattan. Credit: Alamy /Richard Ellis

"Christmas is for children" goes the old Glen Campbell song, a sentiment that too often leaves Gotham-bound parents like you singing the blues. But you’re a great believer in places that delight adults and their progeny in equal measure, and you find them at the Winter Village in Bryant Park, which plays host to tons of kiosks just perfect for those seeking unique and/or conversational gifts, from artistic arrangements of actual butterflies (Flutter by Katie) to sequential discovery puzzles (Kubiya Games), to baskets made of recycled bamboo chopsticks (Chopstick Art), to one-bite French truffles in tons of flavors (No Chewing Allowed). Kids will love the large and raucous rink where ice skating is free (reserved time slots necessary, skate rental extra) and you’ll love the adjacent Lodge, a large and raucous bar specializing in potent potables disguised as Starbucks fare: spiced chai tea with bourbon, hot chocolate with Frangelico.

Satisfy your sweet tooth

The Rockettes sip on Cookies and Cream Frrrozen Hot Chocolate at Serendipity 3 in Manhattan. Credit: Getty Images for Serendipity 3/Craig Barritt

After that, you dine at Serendipity 3, which recently opened a Times Square location and offers a menu of burgers, hot dogs and salads, all of them mere prelude to the Shop’s legendary frozen hot chocolate dessert; or at the nearby Sugar Factory, whose holiday menu bizarreness includes sliders on green and red hamburger buns, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer mac ’n cheese pops and Grinch green Fettuccine Alfredo. But don’t overlook yet another eatery a few blocks uptown, Papillon, with its pub fare menu and walls dripping with Christmas decorations, an ideal spot for family holiday photos.

See a holiday show

George Balanchine's choreographed version of "The Nutcracker." Credit: Paul Kolnik

As you’re well aware, "The Nutcracker" is so crucial to a proper American childhood, not taking your kids to at least one performance of the Tchaikovsky would be a shame. And if you can see only one, then make it the George Balanchine choreographed version at the New York City Ballet, where Clara’s love affair with the title character and battle with the nasty Mouse King come to life with the aid of some of the finest dancers in the world. If you can see only two, the second should be the "Brooklyn Nutcracker," playing in that borough through Dec. 15, its setting Victorian Flatbush and its performers the Brooklyn Ballet. And if you can see only three, it’s off to the "hip-hop Nutcracker," also in Brooklyn and staged at the fantastically restored Kings Theatre.

Will Ferrell stars as "Buddy" in the classic holiday film, "Elf." Credit: New Line Productions, Inc./Alan Markfield

There’s probably a fourth Nutcracker out there somewhere, you surmise, but only two elves, "Elf in Concert," a screening of the 2003 Will Ferrell movie in Lincoln Center with a live performance of the score by the New York Philharmonic; and "Elf The Musical," a Broadway version of the same film.

While you’re dismayed to discover that most of what passes for family holiday entertainment is a retread of some sort, you can’t say that about the Edge at Hudson Yards, also known as the highest outdoor observation deck in the Western Hemisphere, with its vertigo-inducing glass floor. But you’re not there for the thrills. You’re there for those moments when the snow of the artificial variety falls every 20 minutes or so on weekdays, dusting the Edge roof’s trees and snowmen, parents and kids — 1,100 feet above the ground.