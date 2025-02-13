Indoor water parks near Long Island to visit this winter

Families looking for some summer fun in the middle of winter should consider wa road trip to a nearby indoor water park. Some amusement sites offer slides with crazy twists and turns, surf simulators, lazy rivers and even water coasters for thrill seekers. When you're sick of the water, try mini-golf, explore an aquarium or go ice skating before grabbing a bite. Many of the resorts offer overnight lodging for those looking for a short getaway.

BIG KAHUNAS

535 NJ-73, West Berlin, New Jersey

The indoor water park features fun for everyone. Attractions include the "Raging Rivers" racing waterslide, "The Hidden Oasis," an indoor leisure pool, a surf simulator, "Tiki Tides," where guests can hang in tubes down a lazy river, and the "Jungle Hideout," where kids can play among fountains, slides, rides and more. If you want to take a break from the water, the park offers indoor cabanas ($65.99-$99.99) and an arcade.

Cost Water park admission starts at $29.99 per person; $54.99 per person for season pass

856-767-7580, bigkahunas.com

CAMELBACK

193 Resort Dr., Tannersville, Pennsylvania

Camelback Lodge and Aquatopia water park is located at the base of Camelback Mountain in Tannersville, Pennsylvania. Credit: Craig Orsini

This resort’s water park, Aquatopia, features 13 waterslides, seven pools, a surf simulator, a water coaster, an adventure river and more. Admission is free for resort guests.

Cost Rates start at about $262 per night. For those not staying overnight, day passes begin at $59.

570-629-1665, camelbackresort.com

DREAMWORKS WATER PARK

1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford, New Jersey

The American Dream's Dream Water Park in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Credit: American Dream

This indoor water park features more than 40 rides, slides and attractions, including a 1.5-acre wave pool, a 142-feet-long body slide, and Kung Fu Panda Temple of Awesomeness with dump cups, geysers and tipping bucket. Poolside cabanas and skybox suites (fee) are available. Other open attractions include Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park, Legoland Discovery Center, Sea Life Aquarium and Big Snow Ski Hill, two indoor 18-hole mini-golf courses, NHL-size ice rink and more.

Cost Water park admission ranges from $69-$99 ages 3 and older, and twilight tickets are available on select days for the last two hours of park operations (prices vary by date)

833-263-7326, americandream.com

GREAT WOLF LODGE

1 Great Wolf Dr., Scotrun, Pennsylvania

Guests ride the slide at Alberta Falls at Great Wolf Lodge, Poconos, Pennsylvania. Credit: Great Wolf Resorts

The indoor water park has attractions including an 18-inch-deep toddler pool, a variety of waterslides, a lazy river and a water coaster.

Cost Rates start at around $229 per night and for those not staying overnight, day passes are available for $40-$120 from open to close and $28-$84 from 4 p.m. to close (prices vary by date).

570-688-9899, greatwolf.com

KALAHARI RESORT

250 Kalahari Blvd., Pocono Manor, Pennsylvania

Kalahari Resorts in the Pocono Mountains offers fun for the whole family. The resort features a water park, full-service spa, restaurants and retail shops. Credit: Kalahari Resorts

Attractions at this African-themed indoor water park include a family raft ride, a surf simulator, a basketball pool, a zero-depth activity pool, several slides and themed photo-op activities such as Become a Mermaid and Shark Attack Lessons.

Cost Rates start at about $234 per night and include the water park admission. Day passes are available for $69.99-$109.99, and passes for after 4 p.m. admission are available for $45-$85.

877-525-2427, kalahariresorts.com

ROCKING HORSE RANCH

600 US-44, Highland, New York

A winter stay at The Rocking Horse Ranch includes unlimited access to the Winter Fun Park. Credit: The Rocking Horse Ranch

The Big Splash Indoor Water Park is kept at 85 degrees and includes the "Water Walk Challenge" and the "Gold Rush Flume" rides. For those looking to relax, Eldorado Hot Springs has an indoor and outdoor hot tub (kids under 16 years old must be supervised, ages 6 and younger are not permitted in the springs). Attendees can ride horses year-round at this resort. Riding opportunities are available for all levels of experience, and there’s more than 500 acres of trails. Guests can also try the Winter Fun Park, which features snow tubing, ice skating and skiing.

Cost Rates at this all-inclusive resort start at $529 per night

800-647-2624, rockinghorseranch.com

SCOTT'S POINTE

5835 Middle Country Rd., Calverton

Matt East, 35, of Medford, rides a wave in the surf pool at Scott's Pointe. Credit: Rick Kopstein

Head to this adventure park where you can hang 10 all year-round in the indoor surf pool. The waves are made by four pumps that are 180 horsepower apiece drawing water from a 100,000-gallon holding tank that sits in a 5-foot deep concrete pit underneath the pool. A stainless steel structure is built on top of the holding tank that shapes the wave and over that is 4 inches of waterproof matting covered by a pool liner. Participants must be 46 inches to body board and 52 inches to surf standing up. Visitors can also try laser tag, mini golf, ax-throwing, ninja warrior course and soft-play area.

Cost General admission is $37.50; There is an additional fee for the surf pool of $30 (beginner) or $45 (advanced) for 30-minutes

631-953-2133, scottspointe.com

SIX FLAGS GREAT ESCAPE LODGE

89 Six Flags Dr., Queensbury, New York

Six Flags Great Escape Lodge is a resort and water park, located in Queensbury, New York. Credit: Six Flags Great Escape Resort

This on-site water park features a white water raft ride, two tube waterslides, a lazy river and an activity structure for younger kids with squirt guns, slides and a tipping bucket.

Cost Rates start at about $220 per night. Day passes are available at $39.99.

518-824-6000, sixflagsgreatescapelodge.com

SPLIT ROCK RESORT

100 Moseywood Rd., Lake Harmony, Pennsylvania

H2Oooohh! water park at Split Rock Resort in Pennsylvania. Credit: Split Rock Resort

The on-site H2Oooohh! indoor water park features three four-story waterslides, an activity pool, a zero-entry wave pool and a jungle-themed play structure. The water park is open on weekends only after Labor Day.

Cost Rates start at around $160 per night. For those not staying overnight, day passes are available but may be limited when the resort is at capacity. Full-day passes are available for $35 and $25 (under 42 inches tall), and twilight passes (last four hours) for $25 and $20 (under 42 inches tall).

570-722-9111, splitrockresort.com

THE KARTRITE RESORT & INDOOR WATER PARK

555 Resorts World Dr., Monticello

A guest at the Kartrite Resort and Indoor Waterpark in Monticello, New York rides the surf simulator in the facility's indoor water park. Credit: Kartrite Resort