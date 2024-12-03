Gurney's Montauk closing for renovation

Gurney’s Montauk, long an iconic year-round Hamptons resort, spa and dining destination, will close for part of the winter season for renovations that will include a new lobby and restaurants. The resort is scheduled to shutter Dec. 8 and plans to reopen on Feb. 4, 2025.

Among the casualties will be the fine dining Italian restaurant, Scarpetta Beach, and its morning incarnation, Tillie’s. Both will be reimagined, according to a press release, and are expected to open in the spring as Gigi’s Montauk and Gigi’s Cafe. In addition to an overhaul of the physical space, the menu at Gigi’s Montauk is expected to focus on coastal cuisine, "drawing inspiration from the destination’s rich heritage harmonized with global influences of new culinary leadership."

Scarpetta Beach, the longtime restaurant at Gurney's Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa, is closing to make way for a new dining concept in 2025. Credit: Gordon M. Grant

Scarpetta Beach has been a mecca for lovers of Italian cuisine almost since it opened in 2015 as part of a previous major renovation of the resort, at which point it became known as Gurney's Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa. A Newsday review of the eatery called it "unquestionably the best restaurant in Montauk and in the top tier on Long Island." Scarpetta Beach later appeared on Newsday's list of Top 100 restaurants.

The oceanfront property has been a resort destination since 1926, when it opened as the 20-room Gurney’s Inn. Over the years, it's hosted celebrities and dignitaries, and was even the spot where, in 1968, Richard Nixon penned the speech he would later deliver at the Republican National Convention accepting his party’s nomination.

In an emailed statement, Gurney's president Michael Nenner cited the resort's upcoming 100th anniversary and said the renovation will "thoughtfully enhance the generational experiences, ensuring Gurney's remains a timeless classic."