New inns and hotels to book in New York this winter 

Planning a trip near or far and feel like staying somewhere newish? Here are three properties of interest that have opened during the last year, all of which aim to be luxurious and homey at once.

The Henson

39 Goshen Rd., Hensonville

"Completely unassuming and unimaginably beautiful"--that’s how the owners’ website describes the Catskills location of their 16-room inn, a former brewpub/lodge, which made its debut last June. The same might be said of the inn itself, a cozy yet stylish property thoughtfully reimagined and not far from Hunter Mountain. Also on the premises is Matilda, a fine dining, farm-to-table establishment helmed by chefs Jeremiah Stone and Fabian Von Hauske Valtierra, who run Bar Contra and Wildair, both on Orchard Street on Manhattan's Lower East Side.

Cost Rates in February start at $279 per night for rooms with a king bed.

More info 518-734-4160, thehenson.com.

Sign up for the Getting Away newsletter From the East End and NYC day trips to weekend road trips and beyond, get ideas on how to plan your travels. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Hotel Brookmere

500 Union Ave., Saratoga Springs

"An ambience of rustic beauty and contemporary comforts" says Saratoga Springs’ newest luxury property, which opened in December. Set on more than 9 acres, the former dairy barn boasts a full-service spa on-site (day trippers welcome), outdoor sauna, a French restaurant and 88 rooms in a bucolic setting, yet not far from the town’s famed horserace attractions. Saratoga National Golf Course is also nearby, as is Saratoga Spa State Park.

Cost Stays during its grand opening special — 30% off all rooms through the end of March — start at $149 per night for a standard king.

More info 844-276-6563, hotelbrookmere.com.

The Surrey

20 E. 76th St., Manhattan

"Familiarity of home meets a touch of elegance" at this historic 16-story Art Deco property on the Upper East Side of Manhattan near Central Park and Museum Mile. A former residence hotel that dates to 1926, the Surrey, which the Corinthia hotel group opened last October, has its own on-site spa and gym, a restaurant serving Mediterranean cuisine, and a vibe that suggests sanity and calm in a neighborhood not known for either.

Cost Rates in February start at $845 per night for a deluxe king.

More info 212-730-4551, corinthia.com.