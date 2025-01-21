Poconos resorts offer fun for adults like swim-up bars and water slides 

In these days of family-friendly splish-splashing and resorts luring gen-blend groups with waterparks as bait, it’s sometimes forgotten that the Poconos weren’t always a kid-forward destination. Indeed, the mountain vacation spot became known mainly for its adults-only soaking as of 1963, when a Pennsylvanian named Morris Wilkins invented the heart-shaped bathtub, thereby single-handedly redefining couples’ romantic lives the world over. The red, bubble-loaded contraptions, since extensively copied by hotels near and far, luxurious and janky, led the Poconos to become the honeymoon capital of the world for a time, and Wilkins to install other unique tubs at his Cove Haven resort in Lakeville, including 7-foot-tall ones shaped like champagne glasses, in suites with mirrors over the bed and carpeting on the walls.

Cove Haven remains a lovers’ lane to this day, tubs and all, even as the Poconos around it have changed vastly. At present, no fewer than four resorts — all within a few miles of each other — play host to elaborate indoor waterparks with undulating slides, tornado vortexes, hot tubs with corny themes and decibel levels such as one only experiences in an enclosed facility with hundreds of screaming kids.

Are there places where adults can escape the maelstrom and conjure up the vibe of Poconos past? Oh yes, though it does take a bit of digging.

Kalahari

250 Kalahari Blvd., Pocono Manor

Take a trip to Kalahari Resorts in Pocono Manor, where guests can enjoy a spa with a sauna. Credit: Kalahari Resorts & Conventions

This African-themed resort is a Poconos behemoth in every sense, boasting a 250,000-square-foot waterpark with rides terrifying/exciting enough to engage younger adults (Barreling Baboon slide) along with rides that might necessitate a post-park PT visit in older ones (Anaconda). Within the park itself, pockets of serenity are few, the Thirsty Turtle bar being a notable exception. All your cares and worries from kiddos’ crying will magically fade away in this adults-only, swim-up, tiki-themed haven, thanks to hot tub temperatures and surprisingly stiff 24-ounce libations of the colada, daiquiri and ’rita variety ($29). For the most tranquil soak, dog-paddle your way — goblet in hand — through plastic flaps leading to an outdoor area that’s just a few feet from the squealing, but feels miles away.

Sign up for the Getting Away newsletter From the East End and NYC day trips to weekend road trips and beyond, get ideas on how to plan your travels. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in the Pocono Mountains offers fun for everyone. Credit: Kalahari Resorts and Conventions

Even more relaxing is Kalahari’s on-site spa, a haven designed for hotel guests that sells $75 hydrotherapy day passes as well. Just off a long corridor away from the waterpark is a peaceful aquatic world with a gigantic and sparkling clean hot tub, a large steam room and sauna, and a lounge area offering complimentary tea, coffee and snacks, along with a menu of wines by the glass ($12) and specialty cocktails ($16).

And while there are numerous food court-level options and restaurants with bars at Kalahari, don’t miss the speakeasy-ish spot that just opened in December adjacent to the resort’s Double Cut steakhouse. Redd’s Piano Bar — entered through a fake library wall — is a large and friendly lounge where song requests are given the live tinkling treatment, and there’s a handsome and impressively stocked bar along with plenty of room to dance should the mood strike you.

Cost Overnight stays at the on-site lodge start at $224.99 per night and include waterpark passes for all guests. Day passes are also available, starting at $69.99.

More info 570-580-6000, kalahariresorts.com.

Camelback

193 Resort Dr., Tannersville

Adults can grab a cocktail or play water sports at Camelback Resort. Credit: Camelback Resort

Primarily known as a full-on ski complex with plenty of snowy downhill adventures for boarders, tubers and more, and as home to the largest outdoor waterpark in the Poconos, this resort also features a robust 125,000-square-foot indoor splasheteria, Aquatopia, which like Kalahari contains raft- and tube-type slides that will thrill the kid in everyone. Try the Venus Slydetrap, in which a circular boat enters two periods of total darkness on its way to a tornadic funnel that will test your fear of capsizing. There’s a swim-up bar-restaurant with the somewhat misleading name of Oasis (misleading because it sits smack in the middle of the park and allows children). Still, red ruby cosmos ($16) and Hennessy hurricanes ($18) will blunt the noise, and Oasis’s bar snack-style menu will be a hit with anyone for whom consuming loaded nachos while partially submerged is a bucket-list item ($17).

More private are Aquatopia’s rentable cabanas (starting at $250 for the day), each of which features chaise longues, a mini-fridge, basket of fruit, TV and more. Large enough to accommodate eight and tented on three sides, the cabanas offer a break from the action, if not the noise.

Camelback Resort, in Tannersville, guests can lounge in Aquatopia's rentable cabanas. Credit: Camelback Resort

Finally, a few steps from the resort proper is Berrelli’s Italian Chophouse, its ambient lighting and large windows with spectacular mountain views offering Camelback’s closest approximation of a fine dining experience. On the other hand, its family-style menu is popular with, well, families. As such, Berrelli’s doesn’t offer much respite but sizable, good-value portions of entrées such as veal Bolognese ($32) and chicken Parmesan ($21). The same is true a couple of miles away at the Barley Creek Brewing Company, a raucous local hangout that’s popular from morning (Belgian waffles, $9.50) to night (cheesesteaks, $19) and which, name aside, produces a several spirits on-site in addition to a nice collection of house-made brews.

Cost Accommodations start at $186 per night and include waterpark passes. Day passes for Aquatopia start at $59.

More info 570-629-1665, camelbackresort.com.

Great Wolf Lodge

1 Great Wolf Dr., Scotrun

Great Wolf Lodge in Pocono Mountains, in Pennsylvania features the Fireside restaurant. Credit: Great Wolf Resorts

A local outpost of the family-friendly paean to water fun, this resort features a 120,000-square-foot indoor park with thrills both heart-stopping (Wolf Tail, featuring an almost vertical 20-foot free-fall) and calm (Crooked Creek lazy river), although not a lot of adults-only options. There’s the Watering Hole, which is in the heart of the park — a non-swim-up version of Camelback’s Oasis — with a taco-heavy menu (four for $20) and well-priced cocktails (margaritas are $9.99) and the Outpost Bar & Grill in the main lodge. Offering a (relatively) sedate experience, meanwhile, is Great Wolf’s Fireside restaurant, whose menu leans fancy — from steak-frites ($33.99) to honey bourbon salmon ($29.99) — with prices to match.

Cost Accommodations start at $199 per night and include waterpark access. Full-day passes to the waterpark start at $40.

More info 800-768-9653, greatwolf.com.

Split Rock

428 Moseywood Rd., Lake Harmony

H2Oooohh! Indoor Water Park at Split Rock Resort in Pennsylvania. Credit: Split Rock Resort/Split Rock Resort

Finally, there’s this resort’s waterpark, whose official name is H2Oooohh! It may be the smallest in the area at 53,000 square feet, but it offers some of the most cost-effective day passes and a few venues for adult fun. In addition to its Rock Bar, the resort is home to the Thirsty Moose lounge, which is adjacent to Lake Harmony and offers live music on select nights.

Another intriguing option is Split Rock’s Willowbrook, a hotel within the resort that the website describes as both "homely" and "a magical hideaway tucked deep within the peaceful embrace of the forest." The main draw there is Willowbrook’s one-bedroom suites, some of which include couples Jacuzzis.

Cost Accommodations start at $140 per night ($155 for rooms with couples hot tubs), and include waterpark access. Day passes to the waterpark start at $35.

More info 570-722-9111, splitrockhotel.com.