Long Island hires and promotions: Tom Score, KZSW Advertising

ADVERTISING

Tom Score of Coram has been hired as senior vice president of KZSW Advertising in Setauket. He was president of KDJ Advertising in Port Jefferson.

SMM Advertising in Smithtown has two new hires. Nicole Chiappetta of Westhampton has been hired as a graphic designer. She was formerly with Dealertrack in New Hyde Park. Catherine Schutte of Dix Hills has been hired as an account executive. She was an advertising manager at NBTY in Ronkonkoma.

LAW

Maximilian J.G. Querci of Manhasset has been hired as an associate at Miller, Montiel & Strano in Garden City. A St. John’s University law school graduate, he interned at the Crime Victims Compensation Program in Washington, D.C.

Allen Leung of Bayside has been hired as an associate at La Salle, La Salle & Dwyer in Sea Cliff. He was an associate at the Law Office of Terrence J. Worms in Flushing.

Jessica Girvan of Baldwin Harbor has been hired as an associate at Lazer Aptheker Rosella & Yedid in Melville. She was an intern with the New York State Attorney General’s office.

Russo Law Group in Garden City has promoted two associate attorneys to partner: Kim N. Christian of Westbury and Deanna M. Eble of Kings Park.

Michael D. Chechanover of Westbury has been named of counsel at Klee, Woolf, Goldman & Filpi in Mineola. He was senior partner at Rosado, Chechanover, Apat & Dudley in Hicksville.

REAL ESTATE

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage has hired new salespeople.

Ann Marie DeMaio of East Setauket has been hired in Babylon and was in sales at Coldwell Banker in West Babylon.

Evelyn Raju of Deer Park has been hired in Babylon and was in sales at Family Tree Realty in Mineola.

Ronald Starrantino of Dix Hills has been hired in Dix Hills and was in development and production at Occidental Studios in North Hollywood, California.

Christine Jensen of Coram has been hired in Mount Sinai and was in sales at Listing Pro Realty Services in Bohemia.

June Boughton of Sound Beach has been hired in Mount Sinai and was in sales at Coach Realtors in Mount Sinai.

Robert Larson of Farmingville has been hired in Setauket and was in sales at Moxie Brokerage Group in Port Jefferson.

