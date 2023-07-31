Buying in Blue Point: Brewery, waterfront homes, beach access

A name synonymous with oysters, Blue Point is also the moniker of the largest brewery on Long Island, though its headquarters are actually in nearby Patchogue.

Home to Flo's "Famous" Luncheonette, Sayville Yacht Club and Corey Beach, Blue Point is bounded by Sunrise Highway on its northern end and the Great South Bay on its southern border.

The hamlet attracts people from all over as well as maintaining multiple generations of homeowners, notes Marie Matcovsky LaBuda of Coach Real Estate Associates.

"It really is a great little, tight-knit community," said Matcovsky LaBuda.

"Blue Point was the Hamptons of the day — 120 years ago," said Ed Silsbe, president of the Blue Point Community Civic Association, whose family has lived in the area since Colonial days. "The train stopped at Patchogue: it didn't go any further. So Blue Point was a very nice area to vacation, get away from the city in the summertime."

Flo’s "Famous" Luncheonette is on Middle Road near Corey Beach. Credit: Linda Rosier

The hamlet boasted many rooming houses, hotels, summer cottages and some impressive homes owned by the well-heeled. Today, visitors will still find plenty of late 19th and early 20th century Victorians and converted cottages.

"We were known as having the most ground under glass in the nation at one time," Silsbe said, adding that there are still quite a few greenhouses in the community, but nothing like in the past when flowers and vegetables were cultivated to service the wealthy, as well as hotels and rooming houses.

A 2-acre pocket park with pickleball, basketball and trails on Park Street is being developed, and Silsbe's group is working to preserve 25 acres of open space abutting a 30-acre nature preserve in the hamlet.

Corey Beach is a major summertime attraction in Blue Point. Credit: Linda Rosier

Samantha Vonbartheld, her children, Charlie, 4, and Christopher, 7, and Michael Nicholson, right, enjoy Corey Beach. Credit: Linda Rosier

In the 19th century, oyster fishing in the Great South Bay became a multimillion dollar industry. Jacob Ockers, known as "the Oyster King," set up an oyster processing plant in Oakdale and was the largest dealer of Blue Point oysters. By the 1890s, 30,000 barrels were exported each year to Europe. At that time, there were 25 oyster processing plants in Blue Point, Bay Shore, Oakdale, Sayville and Patchogue.

The industry all but died off from overfishing, storm runoff and the 1938 hurricane, which buried much of the oyster and clam beds deep into the water.

Blue Point is home to many waterfront properties, like those near Bayview and Davis avenues, left, and Barry Lane, right. Credit: Linda Rosier

Homes along Grandview Drive in Blue Point. Credit: Linda Rosier

CONDOS AND CO-OPS There are no condos or co-ops currently on the market.

SALE PRICES Between July 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023, there were 43 home sales with a median sale price of $617,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $399,001 and the high was $1.3 million. During that period a year earlier there were 47 home sales with a median sale price of $590,000. The price range was $331,700 to $1.298 million.

OTHER STATS

Town Brookhaven

Area 1.8 square miles

ZIP code 11715

Population 4,827

Median age 45.7

Median household income $105,000

Median home value $590,000

Monthly LIRR ticket from Patchogue $365

School district, graduation rate Bayport-Blue Point (98.4%)

Parks Corey Beach

Library Bayport-Blue Point

Hospital Long Island Community Hospital at NYU Langone Health

Transit Suffolk County Transit Routes 40, 54

Sources: 2020 Census; 2020 American Community Survey; OneKey MLS; LIRR, data.nysed.gov

ON THE MARKET

$680,000

This $680,000 condo in Blue Point has 2,375 square feet. Credit: Eric Michallef Real Estate Photography

This 2,375-square-foot condominium features two beds, 2½ baths, new hardwood flooring in the living room, updated bathrooms, new paint and refinished hardwood floors. The 0.05-acre property has an attached one-car garage and an assigned boat slip. The bayfront Harbour at Blue Point development has a pool, gym and sauna. Taxes are $22,015. Monthly common charges are $1,023. Todd Yovino, Island Advantage Realty, 631-351-6000.

$430,000

This $430,000 Colonial in Blue Point was built in 1907. Credit: VHT Studios

Located in the heart of Blue Point, this approximately 1,100-square-foot circa 1907 Colonial cottage has three bedrooms, 1½ baths, hardwood floors, an updated roof, kitchen, windows and water heater. The 0.16-acre fenced-in property has a covered back patio. The home has a pending offer. Taxes are $5,959. Marie Matacovsky LaBuda, Coach Real Estate Associates, 631-567-8500.

RECENTLY SOLD

$517,500

Alexander Ave.

Style Ranch

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 2

Built 1965

Lot size 0.76 acre

Taxes $12,921

+/- List price +$37,600

Days on market 63

$865,000

N. Boylan Ln.

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2½

Built 1968

Lot size 0.35 acre

Taxes $17,401

+/- List price +$40,000

Days on market 72

$1.115 million

Middle Rd.

Style Farmhouse

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 3

Built 1890

Lot size 0.72 acre

Taxes $21,573

+/- List price -$85,000

Days on market 128