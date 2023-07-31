Buying in North Bellmore: Small-town feel, schools, parks, LIRR draw homebuyers

THE SCOOP North Bellmore keeps a small-town feel with access to larger town amenities.

With a population of 21,500 in just 2.6 square miles, the hamlet has 90% of its residents who own their homes, per U.S. Census data. Almost all are single-family houses, and rentals are scarce.

North Bellmore students attend North Bellmore School District, an elementary district with five schools serving kindergarten through sixth grade. The students then attend Bellmore-Merrick High School's Grand Avenue Middle School and Mepham High School.

The North Bellmore Public Library on Newbridge Road — recently renovated at a cost of about $8.9 million — has summer movies and concerts on the lawn, and many recreational and educational activities for children and adults.

The North Bellmore Public Library was recently renovated at a cost of about $8.9 million. Credit: Danielle Silverman

"The goal was to become the heart of the community," said library director Jessica Tymecki.

North Bellmore, while a community and school district on its own, feeds into the larger community of Bellmore.

"The big park in the area is Newbridge Park," said Ann Turner, a real estate agent with Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty. The park, in next-door Bellmore, has trails, a dog park, an indoor ice rink and pools.

The Bellmore Long Island Rail Road station is an approximately 40-minute commute to Manhattan. The station's parking lot is also the site of a summer classic car show and an annual carnival, now in its 36th year.

The North Bellmore clock greets drivers at the busy intersection of Jerusalem Avenue and Newbridge Road. Credit: Danielle Silverman

Jerusalem Avenue houses many of North Bellmore's business areas, including Robbie Plaza. Credit: Danielle Silverman

What is now North Bellmore was once called Smithville, because in 1850, so many Smith families lived there. In 1818, a bridge was built to allow Merrick Road to span a creek, making the area more residential. In 1867, the railroad arrived and its station was named Bellmore. This brought more businesses around the station, leading to residents calling the area Bellmore more often. The name became official when the first post office was established.

Newbridge Elementary School, built in 1924, is North Bellmore's oldest school, at almost 100 years old.

Jacob Gunther Field in North Bellmore. Credit: Danielle Silverman

Homes along Greta Place in North Bellmore. Credit: Danielle Silverman

CONDOS AND CO-OPS There is one co-op on the market, priced at $265,000.

SALE PRICES Between July 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023, there were 17 home sales with a median sale price of $735,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $530,000 and the high was $980,000. During that period a year earlier there were 11 home sales with a median sale price of $630,000. The price range was $559,500 to $787,000.

OTHER STATS

Town Hempstead

Area 2.62 square miles

ZIP code 11710

Population 21,535

Median age 41.6

Median household income $156,009

Median home value $630,000

Monthly LIRR ticket from Bellmore $277

School districts, graduation rates Bellmore-Merrick 96%, North Bellmore (N/A), North Merrick (N/A)

Park Jacob Gunther Field

Library North Bellmore

Hospitals Nassau University Medical Center, St. Joseph Hospital

Transit NICE Bus Route 55

Sources: 2020 Census; 2020 American Community Survey; OneKey MLS; LIRR, data.nysed.gov

ON THE MARKET

$898,000

This $898,000 North Bellmore home was built in 1995. Credit: Michael Nelson/Greenroom Property

Built in 1995, this large high ranch has five beds and three full baths. The primary bedroom is on the first floor. The home has separate entrances on all three floors and includes a full finished basement with laundry and bonus rooms. The home has central air conditioning. The yard is landscaped with a long driveway. Annual taxes are $16,297. Ann Turner, Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty, 516-375-7749.

$699,000

This $699,000 North Bellmore home is a possible mother/daughter. Credit: Long Island Virtual Tours

This five-bedroom, two-bathroom high ranch is a possible mother/daughter home with proper permits. It has a kitchen with a peninsula, an attached dining area and an open floor plan with a skylight in the living room. Built in 1973, the house has annual taxes of $11,256. Anett Kuris, Realty Connect USA, 516-965-9617

$599,000

This $599,000 North Bellmore home has three bedrooms. Credit: Sharifa Zeb/Bah Realty Group LLC

This 1,200-square-foot Colonial has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It features wood floors, a formal dining room, wood-burning brick fireplace, a finished basement and a fenced backyard with a paver patio. It sits on a 0.13-acre property. Annual taxes are $15,116. Sharifa Zeb and Gerry Taylor, Bah Realty Group LLC, 718-322-5588.

RECENTLY SOLD

$579,000

Lorraine St.

Style Exp Cape

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 2

Built 1942

Lot size 0.1 acre

Taxes $12,183

+/- List price $0

Days on market 77

$760,000

Ruth Pl.

Style Split level

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 2½

Built 1956

Lot size 0.14 acre

Taxes $14,271

+/- List price +$21,000

Days on market 94

$925,000

Newbridge Rd.

Style Cape

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 3

Built 1951

Lot size 0.69 acre

Taxes $15,054

+/- List price -$53,000

Days the market 356

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 12

Price range $265,000 to $1.389 million

Tax range $12,784 to $16,297