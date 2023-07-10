Buying in Stewart Manor: Duplexes, LIRR stop, community activities a draw

In this small Nassau County village located near the Queens border, houses don't go on the market that often, and when they do, they most likely will be snapped up quickly, real estate agents say.

With streets named alphabetically starting with Argyle Road, the village is only six blocks long, measures only 0.2 square miles and has a population of 2,250 people.

An active business community with restaurants, a jewelry store and other shops, one side of Covert Avenue is in Stewart Manor and the other is in another tiny village, Floral Park. It also has one of the first bubble tea shops on Long Island.

Unlike most of the quiet suburban communities of Long Island, with its single-family homes, Stewart Manor has mostly duplexes, or side-by-side homes sharing a wall.

"It's an anomaly, and they hold great value," said Tara Egan of Howard Hanna Coach Realtors in Floral Park, who sells homes in Stewart Manor.

A large selling point is its own train station on the Hempstead branch; great for commuters, Egan said.

Locals walk along Covert Avenue, Stewart Manor's main business district that it shares with Floral Park. Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

One side of Covert Avenue is in Stewart Manor, while the other side is in Floral Park. Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

The village offers a community pool for residents with activities such as adult swim, swim lessons and movie nights.

Two apartment complexes in Stewart Manor, situated on Tulip and Covert Avenues, were purchased recently by Fairfield Properties for $13.3 million. The buildings have 40 apartments and roughly 40,000 square feet.

Students from Stewart Manor attend the Elmont School District, with a sliver of the village students attending Garden City School District. The elementary school, Stewart Manor, is considered one of the most racially diverse schools on Long Island, representing white, black, Hispanic, and Asian students, as well as other minorities.

Stewart Manor's LIRR stop is a draw for homebuyers who commute. Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

Stewart Manor Country Club is named for the community, which was originally known as Sunrise Gardens. Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

Europeans settled in the area in the 1640s, using the plains for cattle to graze. The land was sold to wealthy New York merchant Alexander T. Stewart, who developed next-door Garden City.

Originally called Sunrise Gardens, the developers built a country club and pool for its residents and changed the name of the village to Stewart Manor after resident feedback. Residents voted to incorporate as a village in 1927, primarily to avoid being annexed by the adjacent village of New Hyde Park.

Stewart Manor had the first community pool on Long Island, and one of the first in the state.

CONDOS AND CO-OPS There are no condos or co-ops currently on the market.

SALE PRICES Between July 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023, there were 17 home sales with a median sale price of $735,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $530,000 and the high was $980,000. During that period a year earlier there were 11 home sales with a median sale price of $630,000. The price range was $559,000 to $787,000.

OTHER STATS

Town Hempstead

Area 0.2 square miles

ZIP code 11530

Population 2,247

Median age 46.8

Median household income $136,667

Median home value $630,000

Monthly LIRR ticket from Stewart Manor $243

School district, graduation rate Sewanhaka (94.8%)

Parks N/A

Library Elmont

Hospitals NYU Langone Hospital-Long Island, Long Island Jewish Valley Stream, Long Island Jewish Medical Center

Transit NICE Bus Route 25

Sources: 2020 Census; 2020 American Community Survey; OneKey MLS; LIRR, data.nysed.gov

ON THE MARKET

$779,000

This $779,000 Stewart Manor Colonial is a duplex. Credit: Tim Hill Photo

Built in 1927, this four-bedroom, two-bathroom Colonial duplex is located on a cul-de-sac and features upgraded kitchen and bathrooms. The home has a formal dining room, gas fireplace, hardwood floors and updated Anderson windows. The backyard has a rear patio deck and in-ground sprinkler system. Annual taxes are $14,139. Richard Anastasio, Signature Premier Properties, 515-921-1400. A sale is pending.

$789,000

This $789,000 Stewart Manor Colonial has three bedrooms. Credit: Coach Realtors

This three-bed, two-bath Colonial’s foyer opens to a living room with wood burning fireplace, formal dining room, an open-concept kitchen with granite countertops and French doors leading to a deck. The second floor has three bedrooms and updated full bath. The finished basement has a laundry room, den and a full bath. Built in 1926, its annual taxes are $14,272. Kathleen Cianciotto, Howard Hanna Coach Realtors, 516-352-7333. A sale is pending.

RECENTLY SOLD

$649,000

Dover Parkway

Style Cape

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2

Built 1942

Lot size 0.31 acre

Taxes $17,190

+/- List price $0

Days on market 128

$731,000

Cambridge Ave.

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 2

Built 1927

Lot size 0.16 acre

Taxes $14,046

+/- List price +$2,000

Days on market 127

$865,000

Bromleigh Rd.

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 2

Built 1927

Lot size 0.11 acre

Taxes $16,883

+/- List price $14,000

Days on market 170

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 1

Price $499,999

Taxes $10,163