Buying in Carle Place: Small town with restaurants, shopping draws homebuyers
THE SCOOP Two main thoroughfares — Glen Cove Road and Old County Road — cut through it. Major shopping centers call it home. Despite being just shy of two square miles, Carle Place is a big destination and holds a bigger place in the hearts of its residents.
"The best thing about living in Carle Place is that it is a small town where people grow up and then come back to raise their children," said Kristin Biggin, President of the Carle Place Civic Association. "That's what happened to my husband and me."
Bounded by Garden City, Westbury, Mineola and Wheatley Heights, the community is what Biggin a small town in the midst of a busy and ever-evolving suburban landscape.
Carle Place's three schools are the heart of the community, as well as sports. The 4.3-acre Charles J. Fuschillo Park, newly renovated, has many sports fields and a playground with splash pad.
"We love our sports here," Biggin said.
The community also has an active senior citizen population, with a large American Legion and a Homemakers Club, which meets at the high school once a month.
Along with Nassau County grants, funding from the American Rescue Plan Act helped several projects in Carle Place. In addition to the Charles J. Fuschillo Park park renovation, the Main Line Third Track project upgraded the LIRR station to accommodate a full-length12-car train. Other major station renovations included adding benches, signage and security cameras.
Another $2 million county project will replace sidewalks along Westbury Avenue.
Once called Frog Hollow, the land was first owned by Capt. Thomas Carle in 1656 to graze cattle and sheep. Around 1800, his descendant, Silas Carle, moved in to build a house on the family's 220 acres. As the land around it became more productive, it lost the name Frog Hollow and became Carle Place. However, the Frog Hollow moniker is still used in the community by its school mascot and sports teams.
Home inventory is limited in Carle Place, due to its size. Residents often don't even put their houses on the market, instead just telling friends and neighbors who often know someone looking in the area, according to Biggin.
CONDOS AND CO-OPS There is one condo on the market, priced at $414,900.
SALE PRICES Between Sept. 1, 2022, and Aug. 31, 2023, there were 23 home sales with a median sale price of $699,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $529,000 and the high was $999,810. During that period a year earlier there were 34 home sales with a median sale price of $671,500. The price range was $540,000 to $985,000.
ON THE MARKET
$799,000
This five-bedroom, three-bath Cape has a formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors and a finished basement with a walk-out to backyard. Built in 1957, the 1,499-square-foot home has central air conditioning. Annual taxes are $12,311. Orlando Frade, Douglas Elliman, 516-354-6500.
$999,000
This 2,300-square-foot home has a Westbury mailing address but is in the Carle Place School District. This four-bedroom, 3½-bath center hall Colonial has a large living room, formal dining room, central air and a two-car garage. Annual taxes are $16,871. Nancy Jarvis, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, 516-334-3606.
RECENTLY SOLD
$529,000
Mineola Ave.
Style Ranch
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms 1
Built 1956
Lot size 0.11 acre
Taxes $7,827
+/- List price -$70,990
Days on market 149
$675,000
Lexington St.
Style Colonial
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms 1½
Built 1947
Lot size 0.16 acre
Taxes $13,734
+/- List price -$50,000
Days on market 120
$980,000
Central Ct.
Style Colonial
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms 3½
Built 2001
Lot size 0.14 acre
Taxes $19,417
+/- List price $0
Days on market 35
ON ONEKEY MLS
Number of listings 2
Price range $649,000 to $899,000
Tax range $11,264 to $11,705