Buying in Cedarhurst: Cultural, commercial hub in the Five Towns

THE SCOOP At under a square mile, this village in the Five Towns is touted as a safe community with a commercial and cultural hub that attracts area visitors.

"They view it as the Main Street of the Five Towns," said village Mayor Benjamin Weinstock, who's lived there since 1980.

Once a mix of Jewish, Irish and Italian families, Cedarhurst has become a magnet for mostly Orthodox Jewish families from New York City in the past 10 years or so, residents said.

Since then, "it just blossomed," said real estate agent Lorraine Rachimi, a longtime resident.

Andrew J. Parise Park in Cedarhurst can draw 1,000 people to its summer concerts. Credit: Danielle Silverman

Where decades ago super high-end businesses and national chains were closing, Cedarhurst now thrives with 200 or so businesses, synagogues that hold weekday events and concerts every Tuesday in the summer. The diversity of businesses is huge — tailors, wig shops, the 5 Towns Jewish Times and upscale spots like Doma Land + Sea restaurant.

In December, the Cedarhurst Business Improvement District reported that there were no store vacancies, Weinstock said.

Residents are proud of their roots. Most businesses do not have night hours and close on the day of rest, Shabbat, from sunset Friday to sunset Saturday. There are several yeshivas, more than 27 synagogues and stores selling kosher products.

Shaare Emunah, Sephardic Congregation of Five Towns, in Cedarhurst, which is home to several yeshivas and more than 27 synagogues. Credit: Danielle Silverman

Many Saturdays, the streets are alive with pedestrians. A major gathering spot is Andrew J. Parise Park, the summer concert venue that can draw as many as 1,000 visitors, from children playing to adults enjoying the outdoors. Near its fountain is a beam retrieved from the 9/11 rubble at Ground Zero.

Traffic and parking have been sore points as shoppers across Long Island and the city flock to Cedarhurst for items they can’t find in their communities. Those concerns have stalled a mixed-use project that would bring about 100 co-op and rental units to Pearsall Avenue.

The community is about 20 minutes from Kennedy Airport and some of the South Shore’s main attractions, including the ocean off Long Beach and Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream.

Weinstock said the village’s popularity has driven home prices into the millions and boosted values beyond those of neighboring communities. Over the years, he said, many smaller homes have been knocked down and replaced by much larger ones.

"We virtually have no violent crime," the mayor said. "We like to say Cedarhurst is a great place to live, work and worship."

Homes along Cedarhurst Avenue in Cedarhurst. Credit: Newsday/Danielle Silverman

CONDOS AND CO-OPS There are seven co-ops, priced between $249,000 and $449,000, on the market.

SALE PRICES Between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2023, there were 24 home sales with a median sale price of $987,500, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $595,000 and the high was $2.3 million. During that period a year earlier there were 34 home sales with a median sale price of $945,000. The price range was $520,000 to $1.999 million.

OTHER STATS

Population 7,290

Median age 33.3

Median home value $1.08million

Monthly LIRR ticket from Cedarhurst $253

School district, graduation rate Lawrence (87.7%)

Library Peninsula Public Library

Transit NICE Routes 31, 32

ON THE MARKET

$1.3 million

This $1.3 million Cedarhurst property is on the waterfront. Credit: Matt Wasserman

Built in 1959, this waterfront property has four bedrooms, three baths, a two-car garage and finished partial basement. The property has several new features: a bulkhead, sprinkler system, deck and pavers. Taxes are $9,832. Abigail Shechter, Five Towns Miller Realty, 516-316-3452.

$999,000

This $999,000 Cedarhurst Tudor was built in 1926. Credit: Berkshire Hathaway Home Services/Laffey International Realty

This 1926 Tudor has three bedrooms, two baths, a sunroom, fireplace, laundry room and eat-in kitchen. The full basement is partially finished and has a wet bar. The full attic is unfinished. Taxes are $11,088. Barbara Meyers, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Laffey International Realty, 516-359-5971.

$265,000

This $265,000 Cedarhurst co-op has an eat-in-kitchen with granite countertops. Credit: Coldwell Banker American Homes

This one-bedroom, one-bath co-op is in a housing complex with parklike landscaping. There’s a large living/dining room. The eat-in kitchen has granite counters and a pantry. Maintenance is $811 monthly. Lorraine Rachimi, Coldwell Banker American Homes, 516-526-1638.

RECENTLY SOLD

$2.3 million

Columbia Ave.

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 7

Bathrooms 4½

Built 2023

Lot size 0.14 acre

Taxes TBD

+/- List price -$399,000

Days on market 86

$975,000

Arlington Rd.

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 2

Bathrooms 1½

Built 1951

Lot size 0.14 acre

Taxes $9,130

+/- List price -$74,000

Days on market 128

$595,000

Westminster Rd.

Style Cape

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2

Built 1954

Lot size 0.12 acre

Taxes $8,044

+/- List price -$54,000

Days on market 100

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 28

Price range $249,000 to $3.9 million

Tax range $7,052 to $15,469