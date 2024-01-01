Buying in Port Jefferson Station: Beaches, shopping, schools draw homebuyers
THE SCOOP Considered an annex in a way to its more popular neighbor, Port Jefferson Village, Port Jefferson Station has its own distinct character, from its proximity to beaches and shopping centers to strong ties to community through its schools.
Edward Figueroa, a real estate agent who has sold houses in the area for 31 years, says buyers choose the hamlet for many reasons, including its proximity to the train station and shopping, as well as desirable neighborhoods.
A little over five square miles, Port Jefferson Station and Terryville, which share a ZIP code, have access to Long Island Sound beaches "within a 10-to-15 minute ride," including West Meadow in Stony Brook and Cedar Beach in Mount Sinai, said Ira Costell, president of the Port Jefferson/Terryville Civic Association.
"Port Jefferson Station is a hardworking, close-knit community," said Costell. He noted the vibrant retail shopping along Route 347, and, going south down Route 112. Smith Haven Mall , a few miles to the west.
Its location close to Port Jefferson Village, which lies along the waterfront of Long Island Sound and is known for its nautical charm, also makes Port Jefferson Station a draw.
The Comsewogue School District, with four elementary schools, a middle school and high school, is a community hub, with 59 athletic teams and modern facilities, including tennis courts at the high school and middle school for use by students and community members.
"The school district is highly underrated," Costell said.
Port Jefferson Station was a farming community until the 1950s when Nesconset Highway was built, and it became more suburban. Before the road construction, Long Island Rail Road extended to the east, opening the Port Jefferson train station in 1873. Designed by famed architect Stanford White, it's still the easternmost train station on the North Shore of Long Island.
Terryville and Port Jefferson Station have a large rental inventory. A proposed development project, which would include 280 apartments on the 10 acres at the Jefferson Plaza on Route 112, has met some opposition for its density, although some residents at a recent meeting say they are not against any redevelopment of the site.
Like much of Long Island, listed homes get offers quickly. There are about 85 homes for sale, with many already under contract, ranging from $400,000 to $2.3 million.
Condominiums, such as The Ranches, sell for between $400,000 and $480,000. Cooperative homes at Stony Hollow range from $150,000 to $260,000.
CONDOS AND CO-OPS There are one condo, priced at $499,990, and four co-ops, priced between $219,990 and $249,999, on the market.
SALE PRICES Between Dec. 1, 2022, and Nov. 30, 2023, there were 167 home sales with a median sale price of $534,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $200,000 and the high was $920,000. During that period a year earlier, there were 231 home sales with a median sale price of $511,000. The price range was $280,000 to $875,000.
OTHER STATS
Population 7,716
Median age 38.6
Median home value $560,000
Monthly LIRR ticket from Port Jefferson $378
School districts, graduation rates Comsewogue (91.6%), Three Village (97.3%)
Libraries Comsewogue, Emma S. Clark
Transit Suffolk County Transit Routes 51, 53, 55, 62
ON THE MARKET
$675,000
This four-bedroom, 2½-bathroom Colonial has been completely remodeled with a large kitchen featuring custom cabinets and a granite island, Thermador stove and pot filler. The renovation includes new windows and doors, central air conditioning and a formal dining room. Annual taxes total $11,528. Annemarie Chernack, Coldwell Banker American Homes, 631-831-5118.
$579,990
Built in 1959 and recently renovated, this Colonial has three bedrooms, one full bath and two half-bathrooms. The kitchen sports quartz countertops, white cabinets and a wine cooler. The centrally air-conditioned home features hardwood floors, a finished basement, custom molding and a new roof. Annual taxes are $10,864. Edward S. Figeuroa, Figs Real Estate Group, 631-926-0180.
$559,000
This three-bed, two-bath ranch has been updated with smart technology lighting systems and security cameras. The attached garage has a full attic above and EV charger. Built in 1970, the home has an eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, and primary bedroom suite with walk-in closet. It is cooled by central air. Annual taxes are $11,000. Pavli Barsoum, EXP Realty, 718-578-5828.
RECENTLY SOLD
$1.170 million
Arlington Ave.
Style Colonial
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms 2½
Built 1988
Lot size 0.42 acre
Taxes $13,834
+/- List price -$29,999
Days on market 141
$725,000
Longacre Court
Style Colonial
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms 2½
Built 1975
Lot size 0.60 acre
Taxes $11,957.97
+/- List price +$26,000
Days on market 86
$525,000
Preston St.
Style Cape
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms 1
Built 1909
Lot size 0.16 acre
Taxes $10,305
+/- List price -$25,000
Days on market 77
ON ONEKEY MLS
Number of listings 28
Price range $219,990 to $1.04 million
Tax range $8,196 to $19,219