Buying in Oyster Bay: Historic charm, schools, beaches draw homebuyers

THE SCOOP Oyster Bay exudes small town charm, with downtown shopping, first-class restaurants and a deep connection to America's history.

"From excellent schools to first-class parks and waterfront beach access, Oyster Bay is a great place to live, work and raise a family," said Town of Oyster Bay Councilwoman Vicki Walsh, who is also a real estate agent.

When Ryan Schlotter and a partner opened the Oyster Bay Brewery nearly 11 years ago, he observed many empty storefronts, which, over time, became occupied.

"Over the years it's become more restaurant-forward, which is great," said Schlotter, who serves as president of the Oyster Bay Chamber of Commerce.

Pine Hollow Road is a main thoroughfare in Oyster Bay that houses many businesses and eateries. Credit: Corey Sipkin

A number of businesses closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but others quickly opened in their place, including Theodore's Books, an independent bookstore owned by former congressman Steve Israel.

The town just completed the renovation of a large parking lot at Fireman's Field, which also serves commuters at the nearby LIRR station.

"It's newly planted. It's newly lit. It's a two-minute walk from the downtown and there are hundreds of spots," said Schlotter.

The Earle-Wightman House is home to the Oyster Bay Historical Society. Credit: Corey Sipkin

Residents and visitors alike flock to Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park on the harbor, the 400-plus acre Planting Fields Arboretum and The WaterFront Center, which offers sailing, paddle boarding and kayaking. Historical sites like the Railroad Museum and Raynham Hall Museum are also draws. The annual two-day Oyster Festival draws as many as 200,000 visitors each fall.

At the beginning of the 20th century, President Theodore Roosevelt put Oyster Bay on the map using Sagamore Hill, his rambling Queen Anne estate, as his "summer White House" during his two-term presidency. Other notable denizens of Oyster Bay included artist/designer Louis Comfort Tiffany, industrialist Henry W. De Forest and Mary Mallon, better known by the ignominious moniker "Typhoid Mary."

Homebuyers will find mostly traditional and modern Victorian homes with prices starting at $495,000 and going up to $3.78 million for a new 6,355-square-foot home.

Homes along Sidney Street, top, and Peerless Drive in Oyster Bay. Credit: Corey Sipkin

CONDOS AND CO-OPS There is one co-op, priced at $425,000, on the market.

SALE PRICES Between Dec. 1, 2022, and Nov. 30, 2023, there were 41 home sales with a median sale price of $820,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $440,000 and the high was $1.9 million. During that period a year earlier, there were 57 home sales with a median sale price of $800,000. The price range was $399,000 to $2.7 million.

OTHER STATS

Population 6,708

Median age 38.2

Median home value $880,000

Monthly LIRR ticket from Oyster Bay $287

School district, graduation rate Oyster Bay-East Norwich (93%)

Library Oyster Bay-East Norwich

Transit N/A

ON THE MARKET

$2.349 million

This $2.349 million Oyster Bay home was completely renovated this year. Credit: Cory Slaper

This five-bedroom, three-bathroom ranch was completely renovated this year. The 4,000-square-foot home now features an open floor plan, white oak hardwood floors, floating staircase leading to the above-ground lower level, kitchen with high end appliances and sculpted brass quartz counters. The 2.39-acre property includes 1,300 square feet of stained Brazilian Ipe decking and an attached two-car garage. Taxes are $14,477. Derek Greene, Greene Realty Group, 860-560-1006.

$1.95 million

This $1.95 million Oyster Bay home contains more than 3,000 square feet. Credit: Sands Media House

At 3,037 square feet, this postmodern home on the water contains three beds, two full and two half-baths, a living room with cathedral ceiling and features a new roof and central air. The 0.23 acre property, which has an attached two-car garage, is located on a private beach and has mooring rights. Taxes are $22,842; $208 monthly HOA dues. Samantha Lordi, Compass Greater NY, 516-500-8271.

$849,999

This $849,999 Oyster Bay home was built circa 1908. Credit: Deb Curtis Photography

This circa 1908 1,890-square-foot Colonial features a wraparound porch, open floor plan, hardwood floors, custom millwork, moldings, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. The 0.17-acre property is within walking distance to downtown Oyster Bay. Taxes are $12,200. Vicki Walsh, HomeSmart Premier Living Realty, 631-629-3630.

RECENTLY SOLD

$1.18 million

Seawanhaka Pl.

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2½

Built 1962

Lot size 0.23 acre

Taxes $14,834

+/- List price +$41,000

Days on market 156

$773,000

Sampson Street

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2½

Built 1973

Lot size 0.17 acre

Taxes $11,772

+/- List price -$26,000

Days on market 176

$440,000

Hamilton Ave.

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2

Built 1858

Lot size 0.17 acre

Taxes $9,016.84

+/- List price -$159,999

Days on market 200

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 15

Price range $425,000 to $10.9 million

Tax range $7,983 to $96,212